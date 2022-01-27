Log in
    INTU   US4612021034

INTUIT INC.

(INTU)
Intuit to Announce Second-quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 24

01/27/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp will announce its second-quarter results for fiscal year 2022 on February 24, 2022 following the close of market. The company’s second quarter ends on January 31.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on February 24. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 from international locations. The access code for this call is 1361148. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.


© Business Wire 2022
