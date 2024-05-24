May 24, 2024 at 01:15 am EDT

Intuit warns of fewer TurboTax users who file for free. It says it's not interested in them anyway.

Intuit Inc., the tech company behind TurboTax filing software and the personal-finance site Credit Karma, raised its full-fiscal-year profit and sales outlook on Thursday, following third-quarter results that topped Wall Street's expectations.

Alibaba to Raise $4.5 Billion Through Convertible Bonds to Fund Buybacks

The Chinese company plans to raise $4.5 billion through a convertible-bond issue to fund share repurchases, following a similar move by rival e-commerce giant JD.com.

Workday's stock tumbles as 'elevated sales scrutiny' drives outlook cut

Workday moved its full-year margin target higher but cut expectations for subscription revenue.

U.S. Real-Estate Fund Limits Investor Redemptions

Starwood Real Estate Income Trust is tightening its redemption policies for investors as it slows its real-estate asset sales amid depressed prices.

Gildan Board, CEO Resign After Fund Wins Proxy Fight

Vince Tyra has stepped down as CEO of Gildan Activewear and the Canadian clothing maker's outgoing directors have appointed nominees of Browning West to the board of directors.

Boeing Says Cash Flow Is Worse Than It Thought

The plane maker expects to burn through billions more in the current quarter and be cash-flow negative for the full year, its finance chief said.

Justice Department Sues to Break Up Live Nation-Ticketmaster

Antitrust enforcers allege the nation's largest concert promotion and ticketing company abused monopoly and drove up prices for tickets.

Ralph Lauren Taps Justin Picicci as Its Next Chief Financial Officer

Picicci, a company veteran, succeeds Jane Nielsen, who will remain as the company's chief operating officer.

Big Tech Moves More AI Spending Abroad

As Big Tech ramps up spending on artificial intelligence, companies are increasingly looking overseas, investing billions of dollars to build out AI infrastructure.

Morgan Stanley's Gorman Will Step Down as Chair This Year

James Gorman had retained his chairman role when he retired as CEO at the end of 2023.

