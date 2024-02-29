Intuitive Machines, Inc. is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It is a provider and supplier of space products and services that enable sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services and Space Products and Infrastructure. Its Orbital Services segment is designed to support satellites and stations in Earth and lunar orbits. Orbital Services consists of leveraging its technologies and government funds to establish a foothold in capturing the growing orbital services market. Lunar Data Services is designed to allow it to provide lunar network services to National Aeronautics and Space Administration and commercial clients. Space Products and Infrastructure includes propulsion systems, navigation systems, engineering services contracts, lunar mobility vehicles, power infrastructure, and human habitation systems.