HOUSTON, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2023 on Thursday, March 21, 2024, before the market opens. Following the news release, the Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.



Participants may access the call at 1-877-451-6152, international callers may use 1-201-389-0879, and request to join the Intuitive Machines earnings call. A live webcast of the earnings conference call can also be accessed here.

Following the conference call, participants may access the telephonic replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13744012. A webcast replay will be available through the same webcast link or on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/.

Please visit the Investor Relations website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/ on Thursday, March 21, 2024, to view the earnings release before the conference call.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. The Company’s products and services are offered through its four in-space business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries:

press@intuitivemachines.com