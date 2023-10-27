By Stephen Nakrosis

Intuitive Machines said its IM-1 lunar mission, an attempted lunar landing as part of a National Aeronautics and Space Administration initiative, will take place in January of next year.

The multi-day launch window for the mission, which is being carried out in coordination with SpaceX, begins Jan. 12, Intuitive Machines said.

The company's lunar lander was completed in September. During the mission, which is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services, the lander will deliver science and technology payloads to the Moon's surface to lay the foundation for human missions and a sustainable human presence there, the company said.

In the event of unfavorable launch conditions, backup opportunities will be determined, Intuitive Machines said.

