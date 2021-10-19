Log in
    ISRG   US46120E6023

INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

(ISRG)
Intuitive Surgical Names Executives for Strategy and Growth, Global Business Services

10/19/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
By Michael Dabaie

Intuitive Surgical Inc. unveiled executive leadership changes for Strategy and Growth and for Global Business Services, two new organizations within the company.

The company said Chief Financial Officer Marshall Mohr will assume the new role of executive vice president of global business services on Jan. 1.

Jamie Samath, who has been with Intuitive since 2013, will succeed Mr. Mohr to become CFO.

In his new role, Mr. Mohr will lead Intuitive's growth in infrastructure, processes, and systems and facilities, the technology company in minimally invasive care and robotic-assisted surgery said. He has served as CFO for more than 15 years

Intuitive said it has created two new functional organizations: Strategy and Growth, and Global Business Services.

Dave Rosa will take the new role of executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer, leading efforts to identify and realize long-term business opportunities. Mr. Rosa has been with Intuitive for more than 25 years, working across the business.

Henry Charlton will succeed Mr. Rosa in the role of chief commercial officer, overseeing global sales, regional marketing, commercial learning and enablement, and services. He has been with Intuitive for 18 years in the commercial organization.

"These are outstanding and proven leaders. I am confident they will be effective in pursuing our goal to advance minimally invasive care globally in a highly competitive environment," said Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart. "Their efforts will help us operate at the larger scale our customers demand globally."

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-21 1524ET

