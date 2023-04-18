Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISRG   US46120E6023

INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

(ISRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:18:35 2023-04-18 pm EDT
293.50 USD   +9.15%
05:10pIntuitive Surgical Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:57pIntuitive Surgical Posts 1Q Revenue Beat
DJ
04:20pIntuitive Surgical Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Rise; Shares Jump After Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intuitive Surgical Posts 1Q Revenue Beat

04/18/2023 | 04:57pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Intuitive Surgical Inc. on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected revenue in the first quarter.

Shares rose 8.8% to $293 in after-hours trading.

The provider of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care said its profit fell to $355.3 million, or $1 a share, compared with $365.6 million, or $1 a share, for the same period a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 14% to $1.7 billion, driven by growth in its da Vinci procedure volume. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast revenue of $1.59 billion.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1656ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 917 M - -
Net income 2023 1 475 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 63,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 94 181 M 94 181 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
EV / Sales 2024 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 12 120
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 268,89 $
Average target price 272,90 $
Spread / Average Target 1,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary S. Guthart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jamie E. Samath Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Craig H. Barratt Chairman
Myriam J. Curet Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary H. Loeb Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.63%94 181
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.88%227 022
DANAHER CORPORATION-5.18%186 469
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.82%74 367
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.87%65 614
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.46%55 062
