Intuitive Surgical, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of robotic surgical assistance video systems. The systems consist of a surgical console, arm, remote-controlled endoscope, and 3D visual immersion system. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of instruments and accessories (60%): primarily wrist cuffs; - sale of robotic systems (23.6%): systems marketed under the da Vinci brand (1,370 units sold in 2023) and intended primarily for urological, cardio-thoracic, and gynecological surgeries; - installation and training services (16.4%). The United States accounts for 65.8% of net sales.

