Investor Presentation

Q2 2024

Our mission

We believe that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, we expand the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

Our vision

We envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where diseases are identified early and treated quickly so patients can get back to what matters most.

2,200,000+ 3,000+ 1,600+

Procedures performed on

Peer-reviewed articles

Intuitive systems placed in 2023

da Vinci® systems in 2023

published in 2023

1,300+

200+

50+

Multi-port

Ion

Single-port

15,400,000+

38,000+

9,800+

Procedures performed on

Peer-reviewed articles

Intuitive systems in hospitals globally 1

da Vinci® systems to date 1

published to date 2

8,900+

600+

200+

Multi-port

Ion

Single-port

  1. As of Jun. 2024.
  2. As of Nov. 2023. Source: Intuitive earnings.

Worldwide procedure trend

2,500,000

2,250,000

2,000,000

1,750,000

1,500,000

1,250,000

1,000,000

750,000

500,000

250,000

22%

growth

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Urology

Gynecology

General Surgery

Other

Source: Intuitive 2023 earnings.

Worldwide capital trend

System placements

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

2020

2021

2022

2023

Greenfield/Incremental Trade-in

Source: Intuitive 2023 earnings. *da Vinci only.

Installed base

10,000

+14%

9,000

YoY

8,000

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

2020

2021

2022

2023

United States

Europe

Asia

Rest-of-world

Procedure growth drivers

+22%

+35%

YoY growth overall

YoY growth OUS non-urology

+25% YoY growth U.S.

2023general surgery

Procedures

All other

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Source: Intuitive 2023 earnings.

Customers continue to standardize

Phase 1IDNs globally with 20+ dV systemsHospitals globally with 7+ dV systems

Adopt

~25%

~37%

Phase 2

YoY 2024 Q2

YoY 2024 Q2

Operationalize

Phase 3

Standardize

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024 2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2024 priorities

Accelerate access to and quality of MIS by driving:

Innovation-

Increased adoption

Continued focus

Increased productivity

Expanded indications,

for focus procedures

on quality and gross

in functions that

and launches of our

by country through

margin improvement

benefit from

new platforms by

training, commercial

industrial scale

region

activities, and market

access efforts

Business Overview

