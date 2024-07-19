Real-time Estimate
Intuitive Surgical : Q2 2024 Investor Presentation
July 19, 2024 at 01:11 pm EDT
Investor Presentation
Q2 2024
© 2024 Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.
1
Our mission
We believe that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, we expand the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.
© 2024 Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.
Our vision
We envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where diseases are identified early and treated quickly so patients can get back to what matters most.
3
2,200,000+ 3,000+ 1,600+
Procedures performed on
Peer-reviewed articles
Intuitive systems placed in 2023
da Vinci
® systems in 2023
published in 2023
1,300+
200+
50+
Multi-port
Ion
Single-port
15,400,000+
38,000+
9,800+
Procedures performed on
Peer-reviewed articles
Intuitive systems in hospitals globally
1
da Vinci
® systems to date 1
published to date
2
8,900+
600+
200+
Multi-port
Ion
Single-port
As of Jun. 2024.
As of Nov. 2023. Source: Intuitive earnings.
© 2024 Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.
4
Worldwide procedure trend
2,500,000
2,250,000
2,000,000
1,750,000
1,500,000
1,250,000
1,000,000
750,000
500,000
250,000
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Urology
Gynecology
General Surgery
Other
Source: Intuitive 2023 earnings.
© 2024 Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.
5
Worldwide capital trend
System placements
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
Greenfield/Incremental Trade-in
Source: Intuitive 2023 earnings. *da Vinci only.
© 2024 Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.
Installed base
10,000
+14%
9,000
YoY
8,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
2020
2021
2022
2023
United States
Europe
Asia
Rest-of-world
6
Procedure growth drivers
+22%
+35%
YoY growth overall
YoY growth OUS non-urology
+ 25% YoY growth U.S.
2023 general surgery
Procedures
All other
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Source: Intuitive 2023 earnings.
© 2024 Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.
7
Customers continue to standardize
Phase 1
IDNs globally with 20+ dV systems Hospitals globally with 7+ dV systems
Adopt
~25%
~37%
Phase 2
YoY 2024 Q2
YoY 2024 Q2
Operationalize
Phase 3
Standardize
© 2024 Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.
8
2024 priorities
Accelerate access to and quality of MIS by driving:
Innovation-
Increased adoption
Continued focus
Increased productivity
Expanded indications,
for focus procedures
on quality and gross
in functions that
and launches of our
by country through
margin improvement
benefit from
new platforms by
training, commercial
industrial scale
region
activities, and market
access efforts
© 2024 Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.
9
Business Overview
© 2024 Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.
10
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of robotic surgical assistance video systems. The systems consist of a surgical console, arm, remote-controlled endoscope, and 3D visual immersion system. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of instruments and accessories (60%): primarily wrist cuffs;
- sale of robotic systems (23.6%): systems marketed under the da Vinci brand (1,370 units sold in 2023) and intended primarily for urological, cardio-thoracic, and gynecological surgeries;
- installation and training services (16.4%).
The United States accounts for 65.8% of net sales.
More about the company
Last Close Price
416.1
USD
Average target price
456.3
USD
Spread / Average Target
+9.65% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
