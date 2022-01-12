Log in
    ISRG   US46120E6023

INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

(ISRG)
Intuitive Surgical Sees 4Q Revenue Topping Street Views

01/12/2022
By Colin Kellaher

Intuitive Surgical Inc. on Wednesday said it expects to post fourth-quarter revenue that exceeds Wall Street's expectations amid a rebound in surgical procedures.

The Sunnyvale, Calif., provider of robotic-assisted surgical technology said it expects quarterly revenue of about $1.55 billion, up 17% from $1.33 billion a year earlier, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions in procedure volume.

Analysts polled by FactSet, on average, are expecting sales of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

Intuitive said worldwide procedures for its da Vinci surgical systems rose 19% in the fourth quarter, but the company also noted that the Covid-19 resurgence sparked by the Omicron variant weighed on volume later in the quarter.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 686 M - -
Net income 2021 1 661 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
Nbr of Employees 8 081
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Gary S. Guthart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Calvin Darling Senior Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Jamie E. Samath Chief Financial Officer
Craig H. Barratt Chairman
Myriam J. Curet Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-8.71%117 181
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.-6.32%244 507
DANAHER CORPORATION-7.20%218 182
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-6.05%78 817
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-5.87%76 131
ILLUMINA, INC.11.40%66 240