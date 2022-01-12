Intuitive Surgical Sees 4Q Revenue Topping Street Views

By Colin Kellaher

Intuitive Surgical Inc. on Wednesday said it expects to post fourth-quarter revenue that exceeds Wall Street's expectations amid a rebound in surgical procedures.

The Sunnyvale, Calif., provider of robotic-assisted surgical technology said it expects quarterly revenue of about $1.55 billion, up 17% from $1.33 billion a year earlier, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions in procedure volume.

Analysts polled by FactSet, on average, are expecting sales of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

Intuitive said worldwide procedures for its da Vinci surgical systems rose 19% in the fourth quarter, but the company also noted that the Covid-19 resurgence sparked by the Omicron variant weighed on volume later in the quarter.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 0935ET