Intuitive Surgical Up Over 12%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is currently at $218.02, up $24.29 or 12.54%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 12, 2022, when it closed at $222.02

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose 17.44%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 19.1% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 26, 2020, when it rose 36.36%

--Up 16.31% month-to-date

--Down 39.32% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 60.68%

--Down 40.34% from its all-time closing high of $365.42 on Nov. 8, 2021

--Down 35.84% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 20, 2021), when it closed at $339.80

--Up 19.1% from its 52-week closing low of $183.06 on Oct. 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $220.98; highest intraday level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it hit $223.41

--Up 14.07% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose as much as 17.92%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:21:09 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

