  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISRG   US46120E6023

INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

(ISRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08 2022-10-19 am EDT
218.12 USD   +12.59%
10:56aTruist Securities Adjusts Intuitive Surgical's Price Target to $260 From $230, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:55aCitigroup Raises Intuitive Surgical's Price Target to $245 From $237, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:55aJPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Intuitive Surgical to $250 From $240, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Intuitive Surgical Up Over 12%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 10:39am EDT
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is currently at $218.02, up $24.29 or 12.54%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 12, 2022, when it closed at $222.02

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose 17.44%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 19.1% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 26, 2020, when it rose 36.36%

--Up 16.31% month-to-date

--Down 39.32% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 60.68%

--Down 40.34% from its all-time closing high of $365.42 on Nov. 8, 2021

--Down 35.84% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 20, 2021), when it closed at $339.80

--Down 40.34% from its 52-week closing high of $365.42 on Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 19.1% from its 52-week closing low of $183.06 on Oct. 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $220.98; highest intraday level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it hit $223.41

--Up 14.07% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose as much as 17.92%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:21:09 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1038ET

Truist Securities Adjusts Intuitive Surgical's Price Target to $260 From $230, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Citigroup Raises Intuitive Surgical's Price Target to $245 From $237, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Intuitive Surgical to $250 From $240, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Morgan Stanley Raises Intuitive Surgical's Price Target to $235 From $215, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
Wells Fargo Adjusts Intuitive Surgical's Price Target to $248 From $265, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Intuitive Surgical Up Over 12%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020
DJ
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Intuitive Surgical to $265 From $260, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
Intuitive Surgical Shares Rise 7% After 3Q Results
DJ
Intuitive Surgical 3Q Profit Declined on Rising Expenses
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 246 M - -
Net income 2022 1 359 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 69 183 M 69 183 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 9 793
Free-Float 99,5%
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 193,73 $
Average target price 250,35 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Managers and Directors
Gary S. Guthart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jamie E. Samath Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Craig H. Barratt Chairman
Myriam J. Curet Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Kara Andersen Reiter Assistant General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-46.08%69 183
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-21.41%205 454
DANAHER CORPORATION-19.28%193 188
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-3.81%58 811
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.96%55 662
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-33.42%53 476