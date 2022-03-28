Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Inuvo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INUV   US46122W2044

INUVO, INC.

(INUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inuvo : Appoints Leading Ad Industry Executive Jonathan Bond and Senior Capital Markets Executive Kenneth Lee to the Board of Directors - Form 8-K

03/28/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Inuvo Appoints Leading Ad Industry Executive Jonathan Bond and Senior Capital Markets Executive Kenneth Lee
to the Board of Directors

LITTLE ROCK, AR, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced the appointments of two new independent members to the Board of Directors: Jonathan Bond, a proven marketing and advertising thought leader and entrepreneur, as well as Kenneth Lee, an accomplished capital markets and investments executive and entrepreneur. The appointments of Mr. Bond and Mr. Lee increase the Board of Directors to six members.

Rich Howe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Jon and Ken to the Inuvo board where their respective experiences, relationships, and leadership complement the successful backgrounds of our current board members. Jon brings over 35 years of relevant sector expertise and is one of the industry's most recognized thought leaders. Ken brings an impressive track record and decades of experience in portfolio management and corporate finance. We believe their combined skills will support our continued growth as we further establish ourselves as an industry leader by leveraging our first-in-class AI platform. Moreover, we believe the additions of these two independent directors further reinforces our commitment to the highest levels of corporate governance."

Mr. Bond previously served the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal & Partners LLC ("KBP"), a global advertising and marketing agency. Prior to KBP, Mr. Bond served as the Chief Executive Officer of Big Fuel (now part of Publicis), one of the world's largest social media agencies that serves blue chip clients. He helped establish iballs, one of the first online media agencies, which sold to Microsoft in the early 2000s. He also co-founded Media Kitchen and Varick under the KBP umbrella. From 2015 to December 2016, Mr. Bond was the founder of Tomorro LLC, an innovation consultancy. From January 2017 to June 2018, Mr. Bond was the Co-Chairman at The Shipyard, a full-service advertising agency focused on data science, which acquired Tomorro LLC. From June 2017 to June 2020, Mr. Bond was the Chairman and director of SITO Mobile, Ltd. He is currently fractional CMO/partner of Blue Bear Protection, Lacure and Halo Collar and a member of the board of directors of Sonobi, Inc. Mr. Bond has had investments and/or board roles at White Ops, Compound (formerly known as Metamorphic Ventures), TZP Group, Victors and Spoils (now part of Havas), Simplifi, Appinions, Data Xu, BlackBook magazine and Klout. Mr. Bond received a Bachelor of Arts from Washington University (St. Louis).

Mr. Lee is a Senior Vice President at Ingalls & Snyder a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer in New York with over $8 billion in assets managed or advised firmwide, where he manages and co-manages customized portfolios for private clients, investment partnerships and institutions. Mr. Lee came to Ingalls in 2018 with a group of clients that trace back to Bridgehampton Capital Management LLC, which Mr. Lee founded in 2006, and merged into Tocqueville Asset Management in 2014. Prior to starting his own firm, Mr. Lee joined Salomon Brothers Asset Management (SBAM) in 1998 where he managed over $1 billion in convertible and corporate bonds in a multi-strategy hedge fund setting within SBAM. Prior to SBAM, Mr. Lee worked for Brown Brothers Harriman in sell-side equity research focusing on technology and financial services firms. In addition, he has had multiple leadership roles on non-profit boards and is a member of the board of directors of CCX Network, Inc., a private telecommunications identity startup. Mr. Lee has a B.A. in History from Wesleyan University and an M.B.A. in Finance and Management from the Stern School of Business, New York University.

About Inuvo
Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
Page 1 of #NUM_PAGES#

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Inuvo, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on March 17, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo's business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information, which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

Inuvo Company Contact:
Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8397
wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:
David Waldman / Natalya Rudman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1020
inuv@crescendo-ir.com

Page 2 of #NUM_PAGES#

Disclaimer

Inuvo Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INUVO, INC.
04:54pINUVO : Appoints Leading Ad Industry Executive Jonathan Bond and Senior Capital Markets Ex..
PU
04:37pINUVO, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
04:06pInuvo Appoints Leading Ad Industry Executive Jonathan Bond and Senior Capital Markets E..
AQ
03/18Alliance Global Adjusts Inuvo's Price Target to $2 From $3, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
03/17INUVO : Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ending December 3..
PU
03/17INUVO, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
03/17Inuvo, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/17INUVO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fin..
AQ
03/17TRANSCRIPT : Inuvo, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 2022
CI
03/17Inuvo Q4 Revenue Rises 53% YOY
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INUVO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 78,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,60 M - -
Net cash 2022 8,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56,2 M 56,2 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart INUVO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inuvo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INUVO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,47 $
Average target price 1,63 $
Spread / Average Target 246%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard K. Howe Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wallace D. Ruiz Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Charles D. Morgan Lead Independent Director
Gordon J. Cameron Independent Director
G. Kent Burnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INUVO, INC.-11.32%56
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-9.71%2 276 648
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-25.46%72 043
SEA LIMITED-48.09%65 252
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-14.47%64 907
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.46%48 825