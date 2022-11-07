Advanced search
Invacare : 3Q 2022 Webcast Slides
AQ
05:31pInvacare : 3Q 2022 Webcast Slides
PU
04:38pINVACARE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Invacare : 3Q 2022 Webcast Slides

11/07/2022 | 05:31pm EST
InvacareCorporation

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Webcast

November 7, 2022

Forward-LookingStatements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that describe future outcomes or expectations that are usually identified by words such as "will," "should," "could," "plan," "intend," "expect," "continue," "forecast," "believe," and "anticipate" and include, for example, any statement made regarding the company's future results. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including those expressed in the cautionary statement in the company's earnings press release for the third quarter 2022 posted on www.invacare.com/investorrelations, as well as in the company's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company may not be able to predict and may have little or no control over many factors or events that may influence its future results and, except as required by law, shall have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Financial results presented are as of September 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the information in this presentation is derived from the company's consolidated financial data but not presented in its financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data points are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement the company's GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. The reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying table and Appendix.

Invacare 3Q22 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast Slides - November 7, 2022

2

StrategicChangestoAccelerateInvacare'sTransformation

  • Geoff Purtill named interim President and CEO on August 28th to accelerate the execution of the transformation plan
  • Increased financial flexibility and liquidity, with proceeds used to unlock the supply chain, and positive benefits thus far being realized in 4Q22
    • Secured $66.5 million initial Term Loan in July
    • Received additional $18.5 million on the Term Loan in October
  • Discontinuing production of respiratory products in order to focus on core lifestyle and mobility & seating product categories
  • Added three new Board members with experience in business turnarounds

Actions are driving sequential revenue and profitability improvements in early 4Q22

Invacare 3Q22 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast Slides - November 7, 2022

3

UpdatingStrategicPrioritiesto ImproveProfitability

Focusing on core product lines of lifestyle and mobility & seating and discontinuing production of respiratory products to further streamline operations, simplify supply chain, and improve profitability

Lifestyle and Mobility & Seating

  • Strong demand and orders
  • Growing markets with favorable demographics
  • Higher margins and customer reimbursement
  • Results in less complex supply chain overall
  • Part of strategic shift to emphasis on homecare and long- term care facilities
  • Refreshed product line with award-winning wheelchairs, power add-ons, lifts, hygiene products, and bed systems

Accelerating execution of transformative actions to drive improved profitability

Invacare 3Q22 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast Slides - November 7, 2022

4

FinancialResults

Invacare 3Q22 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast Slides - November 7, 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Invacare Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 22:30:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
