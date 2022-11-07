Invacare : 3Q 2022 Webcast Slides

Forward-LookingStatements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that describe future outcomes or expectations that are usually identified by words such as "will," "should," "could," "plan," "intend," "expect," "continue," "forecast," "believe," and "anticipate" and include, for example, any statement made regarding the company's future results. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including those expressed in the cautionary statement in the company's earnings press release for the third quarter 2022 posted on www.invacare.com/investorrelations, as well as in the company's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company may not be able to predict and may have little or no control over many factors or events that may influence its future results and, except as required by law, shall have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Financial results presented are as of September 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the information in this presentation is derived from the company's consolidated financial data but not presented in its financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data points are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement the company's GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. The reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying table and Appendix.