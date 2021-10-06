Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Invacare Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVC   US4612031017

INVACARE CORPORATION

(IVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Invacare : Announced Sponsorship Agreement With Coach Rob Mendez

10/06/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is pleased to announce its sponsorship agreement with Rob Mendez, the inspirational high school football coach and 2019 ESPY winner of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Mendez, who was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, which left him without arms or legs, didn’t allow his differences to limit his opportunities.

Mendez developed a passion for football by playing Madden video games, using his chin and collarbone to manage the controller. He later worked for years as an assistant football coach at various schools, with a dream of one day becoming a head coach. In 2018, he was finally given the opportunity, leading the Bay Area Prospect High’s junior varsity team to an incredible 8-2 season and championship game appearance.

“We are proud to have Coach Rob Mendez represent Invacare. His courage, perseverance, and positive attitude drive us every day in Making Life’s Experiences Possible® for all of our end users,” said Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Invacare.

Mendez is mobile because of his Invacare® Storm Series® Torque™ power wheelchair equipped with Adaptive Switch Labs (ASL) technology. His inspirational saying, “WHO SAYS I CAN’T,” echoes the Invacare theme of Yes, you can®. Learn more about his inspirational story at: https://bit.ly/IVCMendez

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INVACARE CORPORATION
03:32pINVACARE : Announced Sponsorship Agreement With Coach Rob Mendez
BU
09/14INVACARE : Baird Healthcare Conference Presentation – 09.14.21
PU
09/10INVACARE : Needham & Co Adjusts Invacare PT to $8 From $17, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/09Top Midday Decliners
MT
09/09INVACARE : I.R. Presentation – 09.09.21
PU
09/09INVACARE : PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REVISED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE (Form 8-K)
PU
09/09INVACARE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09INVACARE CORPORATION : Provides Business Update and Revised Financial Guidance
BU
09/09Invacare Corporation Provides Sales Guidance for the Third Quarter and Full Year 2021
CI
09/03INVACARE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVACARE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 881 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart INVACARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Invacare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVACARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,29 $
Average target price 9,67 $
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew E. Monaghan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Patricia Leneghan Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Angie Goodwin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Anthony C. LaPlaca Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
C. Martin Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVACARE CORPORATION-49.61%150
ABBOTT LABORATORIES5.84%205 434
MEDTRONIC PLC7.39%169 303
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.86%69 804
HOYA CORPORATION14.79%52 917
DEXCOM, INC.46.16%52 282