    IVC   US4612031017

INVACARE CORPORATION

(IVC)
  Report
2.755 USD   -1.25%
2021Invacare Gets Warning Letter From FDA
2021INVACARE : ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT OF EMEA & APAC BUSINESSES - Form 8-K
Invacare Announces New Features in LiNX® 3 Electronics

01/13/2022 | 09:31am EST
Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is pleased to announce exciting new features available in LiNX® electronics which incorporates Invacare’s well known MK6™ features. The LiNX system facilitates the control of a power wheelchair, making it easy for end users to operate.

The upgrade includes functionality such as:

  • Audible cues – generates a “beep” sound to help users know what drive and seating profile they are using
  • Joystick shaping - shape the field of the joystick engagement (throw) to match the hand movement of the end user
  • Grid navigation - create a grid to setup quadrants in the joystick engagement field (throw)

“These new features represent yet another example of how Invacare is using advanced technology to provide industry-leading solutions for our customers. Backed by our strong culture of innovation, Invacare is committed to remaining at the forefront of adopting technologies that strengthen our expansive portfolio of products and ultimately performance for end-users,” commented Joost Beltman, senior vice president and general manager, North America for Invacare.

To find out more about LiNX Electronics, visit https://rehab.invacare.com/

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)(“Invacare” or the “company”) is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest, and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

LiNX is a registered trademark of Dynamic Controls.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 886 M - -
Net income 2021 -47,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 97,7 M 97,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,79 $
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 241%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew E. Monaghan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Patricia Leneghan Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Angie Goodwin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Anthony C. LaPlaca Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
C. Martin Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVACARE CORPORATION-2.21%98
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-3.58%229 326
MEDTRONIC PLC4.29%146 490
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.08%74 656
HOYA CORPORATION-7.45%50 916
DEXCOM, INC.-8.67%47 529