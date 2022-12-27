Invacare Corporation Announces Additional Draw of Term Loans

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) (“Invacare” or the “company”) announced the consummation of an additional draw of $5,500,000 of term loans under to its Credit Agreement with certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management LLC (“Highbridge”), as of December 23, 2022.

Commenting on the financing, Geoff Purtill, president and chief executive officer stated, “As guided in the 3Q22 earnings release, Europe achieved sequential growth in revenues and profitability driven by improved supply chain circumstances giving us confidence that our transformation program is reaping benefits. Today’s announcement provides us with greater flexibility as we execute against our stated strategy. We are pleased that Highbridge continues to support the company as it moves through its planned transformation."

The company intends to use the proceeds of the additional draw for general corporate purposes. In addition, $14,000,000 of additional liquidity remains available under the Amended Highbridge Credit Agreement, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions set forth therein.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) (“Invacare” or the “company”) is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, rest, and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare’s website at www.invacare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005057/en/