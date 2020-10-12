Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Invacare Corporation    IVC

INVACARE CORPORATION

(IVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invacare Corporation : Introduces New ISA™ Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

Invacare Corporation (Invacare) (NYSE:IVC) announced today the introduction of an innovative and pioneering active patient lift solution for the post-acute care setting into the U.S. market.

The new ISA™ (Invacare Stand Assist) patient lifts offer optimal functionality and an innovative feature set for maximum comfort and security when transferring weight-bearing patients, as well as those needing rehabilitation support. The sleek and modern design was driven by customer insights with the goal of incorporating what is most valued in a stand-assist lift, while also introducing new features to enhance the end user and caregiver experience.

“By leveraging technology, the release of the new ISA patient lift is a big step forward in improving one of Invacare’s most well-established offerings. We listened to our customers and incorporated their invaluable feedback to deliver one of the best equipped active patient lift to tackle the challenges faced in safe patient handling today,” said Joost Beltman, Invacare’s senior vice president and general manager for North America.

Customers will appreciate the many new and innovative features ISA has to offer, including:

TelescoLift - A new patent pending extendable lifting arm positions to nine different lengths, allowing the lift to adapt to a variety of user heights, conditions, and preferences.

ErgoSupport - The patent pending lower leg cushion provides six different height positions and swivels, following the natural lower leg movement for enhanced comfort and versatility.

Ergonomic Hand Grips – The unique design aligns with the shoulders to help minimize upper body strain and positions the hands in a natural and intuitive way for a safe and comfortable grip.

To find out more about the ISA Premier Series Stand Assist lifts please visit: https://outcomesbydesign.invacare.com/sph/isa

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INVACARE CORPORATION
04:26pINVACARE CORPORATION : Introduces New ISA™ Premier Series Stand Assist Lif..
BU
10/07INVACARE : Lytham Partners Conference – 10.7.20
PU
09/29INVACARE CORPORATION : 's Adaptive Switch Laboratories Receives RESNA Leadership..
BU
09/23INVACARE CORPORATION : to Participate in the Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Gr..
BU
09/09INVACARE : I.R. Presentation 9.9.20
PU
09/08INVACARE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08INVACARE CORPORATION : Retires Most of Its Remaining 2021 Convertible Notes
BU
09/04INVACARE :  Invacare Corporation Receives Multiple Awards for Outstanding Produc..
BU
08/27INVACARE CORPORATION : to Participate at September Conferences
BU
08/17INVACARE : I.R. Presentation 8.17.20
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 826 M - -
Net income 2020 -33,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart INVACARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Invacare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVACARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,33 $
Last Close Price 8,36 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 71,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew E. Monaghan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Patricia Leneghan Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
C. Martin Harris Lead Independent Director
Baiju R. Shah Independent Director
Clifford D. Nastas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVACARE CORPORATION-7.32%288
ABBOTT LABORATORIES26.24%194 139
MEDTRONIC PLC-4.20%146 089
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-12.74%68 789
HOYA CORPORATION15.26%43 142
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.12%39 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group