Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Invacare Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVC   US4612031017

INVACARE CORPORATION

(IVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Invacare Corporation Introduces the Invacare® AVIVA® STORM RX™ Narrow Base Power Wheelchair

01/31/2022 | 12:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) today announced the introduction of a new, narrower version of the Invacare® AVIVA® STORM RX™ rear wheel drive power wheelchair.

The narrow base model offers several new features compared to the standard version of the AVIVA® STORM RX™, a next generation chair launched in August 2021, including:

  • Overall width of 22.4” – A reduction of 2”
  • Smaller seat sizes – Seat sizes as small as 11”x11” (Ultra Low Mini), a reduction of 3” vs Ultra Low Maxx
  • Lighter – Weight of the chair reduced by over 13% (45.4 lbs.)
  • Tighter turn radius – Reduced by 0.4”

“I’m excited about the many benefits the narrow base adds to our already impressive AVIVA STORM RX lineup, the only next generation rear wheel drive power wheelchairs that truly have 4 wheels on the ground. Initial feedback from our end-users has been overwhelmingly positive, with the narrow base providing additional maneuverability and navigation that even outperforms some mid wheel drive chairs on the market today. I truly believe that this chair provides our end-users with best-in-class ride quality and the peace of mind to safely navigate multiple environments without having to worry about what is behind them,” commented Ann Quigley, VP of sales, Motion Concepts, a division of Invacare.

The AVIVA STORM RX series is an innovative leap forward in our rear-wheel drive power wheelchairs, focused on improving the experience for end-users through design, technology and performance.

Design

With its sleek base, the flared front end supports use of the center mount foot platform for overall turning radius reduction, enables the legs to tuck under the chair, allows a user to get closer to their environment, and facilitates easier stand pivot transfers.

Technology

Rehab-redefining LiNX® technology continues to enhance the set-up process with new and improved features. From pre-set programming parameters, to live wireless programming, to integration with ASL specialty controls, set-up is as simple as turning on the LiNX remote. Standard LED lighting system helps users illuminate the area in front of them.

Performance

With a short wheelbase and narrow width, the AVIVA STORM RX gives a compact base footprint for excellent maneuverability.

The all-new patent-pending Invacare SureGrip™ suspension system helps provide a smooth and quiet driving experience indoors and outdoors. A rear anti-tipper utilizes a shock absorber to help respond to vibrations and noise, providing a smoother, quieter ride. The drive motor is pushed down for better traction as the rear anti-tipper is engaged over a bump and the front caster bearing has an elastomeric dampener to help reduce vibrations and impacts.

To find out more about the Invacare AVIVA STORM RX Narrow Base Power Wheelchair, visit https://rehab.invacare.com/.

LiNX is a registered trademark of Dynamic Controls.

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.pro.invacare.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INVACARE CORPORATION
12:17pInvacare Corporation Introduces the Invacare® AVIVA® STORM RX™ Narrow Base Power ..
BU
11:06aINVACARE CORPORATION : Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC Announces Investigati..
PR
01/21INVACARE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
01/21Invacare Corporation Announces Resignation of Diana S. Ferguson from the Board of Direc..
CI
01/19Oppenheimer Adjusts Invacare's Price Target to $8 From $9, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/13Invacare Announces New Features in LiNX® 3 Electronics
BU
01/13Invacare Announces New Features in LiNX® 3 Electronics
CI
2021Invacare Gets Warning Letter From FDA
DJ
2021INVACARE : ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT OF EMEA & APAC BUSINESSES - Form 8-K
PU
2021INVACARE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Finan..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVACARE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 886 M - -
Net income 2021 -47,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 77,7 M 77,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float -
Chart INVACARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Invacare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVACARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,22 $
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 328%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew E. Monaghan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Patricia Leneghan Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Angie Goodwin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Anthony C. LaPlaca Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
C. Martin Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVACARE CORPORATION-18.38%78
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.94%214 971
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.31%138 664
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.69%72 894
HOYA CORPORATION-17.56%45 182
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.64%42 704