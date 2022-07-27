Invacare Corporation Receives Multiple Awards for Outstanding Product from Mobility Management Magazine

Invacare Corporation (“Invacare”) (NYSE: IVC), a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings, has been recognized by Mobility Management magazine in multiple product categories for outstanding product and technology development in complex rehab.

“We are pleased to once again be recognized for our industry-leading mobility products which deliver important user benefits. These awards are a testament to our culture of innovation and reflect our commitment to keeping our customers and end users needs at the forefront of our design process,” said Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Invacare’s leading mobility and seating products span a breadth of categories, with awards in the following categories:

Wheelchairs, Power: Group 3, multiple power:

Invacare® AVIVA® Storm® RX Rear-Wheel Drive Power Wheelchair with Ultra Low Maxx

Wheelchairs, Power: Group 3, single power:

Invacare® AVIVA® Storm® RX Rear-Wheel Drive Power Wheelchair with Ultra Low Maxx

Power Assist Systems:

Alber™ e-motion™M25 Power Assist for Wheelchairs

Accessories, Wheelchair:

Motion Concepts Maxx Resolve Swing-Away Joystick Mount

Positioning, Head:

Motion Concepts Matrx® Loxx headrest hardware

Seat Cushions, skin protection & positioning/E2607-2608

Motion Concepts Matrx® PSP HD (Posture Seat Polymer) Cushion

A complete list of winners can be found in the Aug/Sep 2022 issue of Mobility Management magazine and featured on the brand’s website https://mobilitymgmt.com/productawards

