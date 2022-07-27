Log in
    IVC   US4612031017

INVACARE CORPORATION

(IVC)
07-27-2022
1.225 USD   -0.41%
11:01aInvacare Corporation Receives Multiple Awards for Outstanding Product from Mobility Management Magazine
BU
07/26 INVACARE : ANNOUNCES NEW SECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $104.5 MILLION AND CONVERTIBLE DEBT EXCHANGE PROVIDES SECOND QUARTER BUSINESS UPDATE
PU
07/26 INVACARE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
AQ
Invacare Corporation Receives Multiple Awards for Outstanding Product from Mobility Management Magazine

07/27/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Invacare Corporation (“Invacare”) (NYSE: IVC), a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings, has been recognized by Mobility Management magazine in multiple product categories for outstanding product and technology development in complex rehab.

“We are pleased to once again be recognized for our industry-leading mobility products which deliver important user benefits. These awards are a testament to our culture of innovation and reflect our commitment to keeping our customers and end users needs at the forefront of our design process,” said Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Invacare’s leading mobility and seating products span a breadth of categories, with awards in the following categories:

Wheelchairs, Power: Group 3, multiple power:

  • Invacare® AVIVA® Storm® RX Rear-Wheel Drive Power Wheelchair with Ultra Low Maxx

Wheelchairs, Power: Group 3, single power:

  • Invacare® AVIVA® Storm® RX Rear-Wheel Drive Power Wheelchair with Ultra Low Maxx

Power Assist Systems:

  • Alber™ e-motion™M25 Power Assist for Wheelchairs

Accessories, Wheelchair:

  • Motion Concepts Maxx Resolve Swing-Away Joystick Mount

Positioning, Head:

  • Motion Concepts Matrx® Loxx headrest hardware

Seat Cushions, skin protection & positioning/E2607-2608

  • Motion Concepts Matrx® PSP HD (Posture Seat Polymer) Cushion

A complete list of winners can be found in the Aug/Sep 2022 issue of Mobility Management magazine and featured on the brand’s website https://mobilitymgmt.com/productawards

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)(“Invacare” or the “company”) is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest, and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.


© Business Wire 2022
