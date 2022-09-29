Invacare Corporation Receives Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE Trading Share Price Listing Rule

Intends to Cure Deficiency and Return to Compliance with NYSE Listing Standard

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) today announced that it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the company is not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the average closing price of the company’s Common Shares was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the company’s Common Shares from the NYSE.

The company plans to notify the NYSE by October 7, 2022 that the company intends to cure the stock price deficiency and to return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard. The company can regain compliance at any time within the six-month period following receipt of the NYSE notice if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the six-month period the company has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. The company intends to consider available alternatives, including, but not limited to, a reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval no later than at the company’s next annual meeting of shareholders, if necessary to cure the stock price non-compliance. Under the NYSE’s rules, if the company determines that it will cure the stock price deficiency by taking an action that will require shareholder approval at its next annual meeting of shareholders, the price condition will be deemed cured if the price promptly exceeds $1.00 per share, and the price remains above that level for at least the following 30 trading days.

The company’s Common Shares will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this period, subject to the company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards.

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

The company may not be able to predict and may have little or no control over many factors or events that may influence its future results

