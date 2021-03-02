Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Invacare Corporation    IVC

INVACARE CORPORATION

(IVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invacare Corporation : to Participate at March Conferences

03/02/2021 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings, announces its conference schedule for March 2021:

  • Tuesday, March 16, the Company will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Healthcare Corporate Access Day.
  • Tuesday, March 16, at 3:10 p.m. ET, Matt Monaghan, chairman, president, and chief executive officer will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference. The live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/ivc/2491786 and it will be accessible for replay for 90 days following the conference.
  • Tuesday, March 23, at 1:15 p.m. ET, Matt Monaghan will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum. The live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/key15/ivc/1535870 and it will be accessible for replay for 90 days following the conference.

The company’s management team, including Mr. Monaghan; Kathy Leneghan, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Lois Lee, director of treasury, investor relations and corporate communications, will be available for 1x1 meetings at all events with interested investors.

A copy of the updated IR presentation will be posted on the Company’s website at www.invacare.com/investorrelations.

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INVACARE CORPORATION
04:52pINVACARE CORPORATION  : to Participate at March Conferences
BU
03/01INVACARE CORPORATION  : Introduces the Next Generation Alber e-motion® Power Ass..
BU
02/11INVACARE  : 4Q 2020 Earnings Release
PU
02/10INVACARE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10INVACARE CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/10INVACARE  : Earnings Flash (IVC) INVACARE CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $224M, ..
MT
02/10INVACARE  : Earnings Flash (IVC) INVACARE CORPORATION Posts Q4 EPS $-0.10, vs. S..
MT
02/10INVACARE CORPORATION  : Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and F..
BU
01/27INVACARE CORPORATION  : to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Qu..
BU
01/21INVACARE CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 842 M - -
Net income 2020 -32,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 327 M 327 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart INVACARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Invacare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVACARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,00 $
Last Close Price 9,49 $
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew E. Monaghan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Patricia Leneghan Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
C. Martin Harris Lead Independent Director
Baiju R. Shah Independent Director
Clifford D. Nastas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVACARE CORPORATION6.03%327
ABBOTT LABORATORIES9.40%216 499
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.15%158 813
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.66%71 495
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.5.75%44 719
HOYA CORPORATION-13.98%42 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ