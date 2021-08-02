Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Invacare Corporation
  News
  Summary
    IVC   US4612031017

INVACARE CORPORATION

(IVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Invacare Corporation : to Participate in the 6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

08/02/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC); Kathy Leneghan, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Lois Lee, director, treasury, investor relations & corporate communications, will participate in 6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 .

The company’s management team will be available for 1x1 meetings with interested investors.

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 903 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 253 M 253 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart INVACARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Invacare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVACARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,23 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew E. Monaghan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Patricia Leneghan Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Angie Goodwin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Anthony C. LaPlaca Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
C. Martin Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVACARE CORPORATION-19.22%253
ABBOTT LABORATORIES10.49%214 960
MEDTRONIC PLC12.10%176 468
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.21%74 377
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.30.21%55 063
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH65.28%52 629