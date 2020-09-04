Invacare :  Invacare Corporation Receives Multiple Awards for Outstanding Product from Mobility Management Magazine

Invacare Corporation (“Invacare”)(NYSE:IVC), a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings, has been recognized by Mobility Management magazine in multiple product categories for outstanding product and technology development in complex rehab.

“Invacare is honored that so many of our mobility and seating products have been recognized by a leading industry publication. These awards underscore our strong history of combining technology with innovative design, which result in novel solutions that offer greater customer, end user and clinical benefits,” said Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Joost Beltman, Invacare’s senior vice president and general manager, North America, added, “Maintaining a vibrant pipeline of new mobility and seating products is critical to our transformation. This recognition highlights our powerful innovation culture and the strength of our R&D team, which continues to develop highly technical products that are driving profitable sales growth.”

Invacare’s leading mobility and seating products span a breadth of categories. Our mobility product award winners include:

Power Wheelchairs – Group 3

Multiple Power – Invacare® AVIVA™ FX w/Ultra Low Maxx and MPS Mini Maxx Multi-Position Power Standing System

Single Power – Invacare® TDX® SP2 and Invacare TDX SP2 HD w/Ultra Low Maxx

Standard – Invacare AVIVA FX w/Captain Seat and Rehab Seat

Positioning: Standing Wheelchairs

Invacare® Motion Concepts MPS Mini Maxx Multi-Position Power Standing System

Power Assist Systems

Invacare® Alber SMOOV one™

Alternative Drive Controls

Invacare® ASL 110 FUSION Proportional and Digital Head Array

Seating and Positioning

Invacare® Matrx® E2 Back Series

A complete list of winners can be found in the Aug/Sep 2020 issue of Mobility Management magazine and featured on the brand’s website, www.mobilitymgmt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005473/en/