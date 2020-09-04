Log in
Invacare :  Invacare Corporation Receives Multiple Awards for Outstanding Product from Mobility Management Magazine

09/04/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Invacare Corporation (“Invacare”)(NYSE:IVC), a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings, has been recognized by Mobility Management magazine in multiple product categories for outstanding product and technology development in complex rehab.

“Invacare is honored that so many of our mobility and seating products have been recognized by a leading industry publication. These awards underscore our strong history of combining technology with innovative design, which result in novel solutions that offer greater customer, end user and clinical benefits,” said Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Joost Beltman, Invacare’s senior vice president and general manager, North America, added, “Maintaining a vibrant pipeline of new mobility and seating products is critical to our transformation. This recognition highlights our powerful innovation culture and the strength of our R&D team, which continues to develop highly technical products that are driving profitable sales growth.”

Invacare’s leading mobility and seating products span a breadth of categories. Our mobility product award winners include:

Power Wheelchairs – Group 3

  • Multiple Power – Invacare® AVIVA™ FX w/Ultra Low Maxx and MPS Mini Maxx Multi-Position Power Standing System
  • Single Power – Invacare® TDX® SP2 and Invacare TDX SP2 HD w/Ultra Low Maxx
  • Standard – Invacare AVIVA FX w/Captain Seat and Rehab Seat

Positioning: Standing Wheelchairs

  • Invacare® Motion Concepts MPS Mini Maxx Multi-Position Power Standing System

Power Assist Systems

  • Invacare® Alber SMOOV one™

Alternative Drive Controls

  • Invacare® ASL 110 FUSION Proportional and Digital Head Array

Seating and Positioning

  • Invacare® Matrx® E2 Back Series

A complete list of winners can be found in the Aug/Sep 2020 issue of Mobility Management magazine and featured on the brand’s website, www.mobilitymgmt.com.

About Invacare

A global leader in manufacturing home medical devices, Invacare is dedicated to putting the patient at the center of everything we do. We are passionate about providing clinical solutions for post-acute care, rehab, homecare, and respiratory markets to promote our Corporate Vision—Making Life’s Experiences Possible®.


© Business Wire 2020
