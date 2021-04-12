Log in
Invacare : I.R. Presentation � 04.12.21

04/12/2021 | 09:12am EDT
I N V A C A R E C O R P O R A T I O N

Presentation (NYSE: IVC)

p r i l 1 2 , 2 0 2 1

I N V A C A R E C O R P O R A T I O N

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that describe future outcomes or expectations that are usually identified by words such as "will," "should," "could," "plan," "intend," "expect," "continue," "forecast," "believe," and "anticipate" and include, for example, any statement made regarding the company's future results, financial condition and the impact of COVID-19. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including those expressed in the cautionary statements and Risk Factors sections in the company's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company may not be able to predict and may have little or no control over many factors or events that may influence its future results and, except as required by law, shall have no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements.

.

Financial results presented are as of December 31, 2020, unless otherwise noted. Forward-looking information reported on a specified date is provided herein as of such date and is not updated or reaffirmed as of a later date hereby.

Non-GAAP Measures

.

This presentation will reference certain non-GAAP financial information, including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, constant currency net sales and free cash flow. For a description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures presented in this document, please see the Appendix attached to this presentation. Any non-GAAP financial information is not a substitute for, and should be read in conjunction with, GAAP financial information.

Invacare Corporation Presentation - April 12, 2021

I N V A C A R E C O R P O R A T I O N

Making Life's

Experiences Possible

Invacare Corporation Presentation - April 12, 2021

I N V A C A R E C O R P O R A T I O N

ABOUT US

Headquartered in Elyria, OH (outside of Cleveland), Invacare is proudly celebrating over 40 years of providing clinically complex medical devices and solutions which Make Life's Experiences Possible

The company had 2020 revenue of $851M and 3,400 associates worldwide as of December 31, 2020

The company primarily targets western-based reimbursement geographies in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific

WHAT WE DO

Invacare is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings

The company's durable medical devices and solutions are designed for congenital, acquired, degenerative, conditions and help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene for 24-hours of care

Invacare sells its products to private and government medical equipment providers and residential care providers

Invacare Corporation Presentation - April 12, 2021

I O N

Solutions Across The Continuum Of Care

Providing essential clinical solutions for broad range of conditions

Solution Areas (24-Hours of Care)

C O R P O R A T

Move

Custom power and manual wheelchairs and custom seating

  • Alternative drive controls and touch-screen technology
  • Informatics

Rest

Home care and long-term care beds and therapeutic support surfaces

  • Pressure relief for wound healing and prevention
  • Continued pressure monitoring

Breathe

Hygiene

Respiratory therapy products

Safe patient handling and hygiene

Stationary and portable

Patient transfer and bathing

oxygen concentrators

equipment ensures resident and

HomeFill® Oxygen systems

caregiver safety

Daily hygiene products

I N V A C A R E

Conditions

Congenital

Acquired

Degenerative

Stroke

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebral Palsy

Spinal Cord Injury

ALS

Muscular Dystrophy

Traumatic Brain Injury

COPD

Spina Bifida

Post Acute Recovery

Bariatric

Pressure Ulcers

Age Related

Settings

High Acuity

Invacare provides solutions outside high acuity settings

Low Acuity

Invacare Corporation Presentation - April 12, 2021





Invacare Corporation published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 918 M - -
Net income 2021 -15,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart INVACARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Invacare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVACARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,00 $
Last Close Price 8,27 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 81,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew E. Monaghan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Patricia Leneghan Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Angie Goodwin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Anthony C. LaPlaca Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
C. Martin Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVACARE CORPORATION-7.60%288
ABBOTT LABORATORIES10.42%214 178
MEDTRONIC PLC4.15%164 465
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.92%72 039
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.10.89%46 893
HOYA CORPORATION-3.96%45 739
