Invacare : I.R. Presentation � 04.12.21

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that describe future outcomes or expectations that are usually identified by words such as "will," "should," "could," "plan," "intend," "expect," "continue," "forecast," "believe," and "anticipate" and include, for example, any statement made regarding the company's future results, financial condition and the impact of COVID-19. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including those expressed in the cautionary statements and Risk Factors sections in the company's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company may not be able to predict and may have little or no control over many factors or events that may influence its future results and, except as required by law, shall have no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements.
.
Financial results presented are as of December 31, 2020, unless otherwise noted. Forward-looking information reported on a specified date is provided herein as of such date and is not updated or reaffirmed as of a later date hereby.
Non-GAAP Measures
.
This presentation will reference certain non-GAAP financial information, including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, constant currency net sales and free cash flow. For a description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures presented in this document, please see the Appendix attached to this presentation. Any non-GAAP financial information is not a substitute for, and should be read in conjunction with, GAAP financial information.
Invacare Corporation Presentation - April 12, 2021
I N V A C A R E C O R P O R A T I O N
Making Life's
Experiences Possible
Invacare Corporation Presentation - April 12, 2021
I N V A C A R E C O R P O R A T I O N
ABOUT US
Headquartered in Elyria, OH (outside of Cleveland), Invacare is proudly celebrating over 40 years of providing clinically complex medical devices and solutions which Make Life's Experiences Possible
The company had 2020 revenue of $851M and 3,400 associates worldwide as of December 31, 2020
The company primarily targets western-based reimbursement geographies in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific
WHAT WE DO
Invacare is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings
The company's durable medical devices and solutions are designed for congenital, acquired, degenerative, conditions and help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene for 24-hours of care
Invacare sells its products to private and government medical equipment providers and residential care providers
Invacare Corporation Presentation - April 12, 2021
I O N
Solutions Across The Continuum Of Care
Providing essential clinical solutions for broad range of conditions
Solution Areas (24-Hours of Care)
C O R P O R A T
Move
Custom power and manual wheelchairs and custom seating
Alternative drive controls and touch-screen technology
Informatics
Rest
Home care and long-term care beds and therapeutic support surfaces
Pressure relief for wound healing and prevention
Continued pressure monitoring
Breathe
Hygiene
Respiratory therapy products
Safe patient handling and hygiene
▪
Stationary and portable
▪ Patient transfer and bathing
oxygen concentrators
equipment ensures resident and
▪
HomeFill® Oxygen systems
caregiver safety
▪ Daily hygiene products
I N V A C A R E
Conditions
Congenital
Acquired
Degenerative
Stroke
Multiple Sclerosis
Cerebral Palsy
Spinal Cord Injury
ALS
Muscular Dystrophy
Traumatic Brain Injury
COPD
Spina Bifida
Post Acute Recovery
Bariatric
Pressure Ulcers
Age Related
Settings
High Acuity
Invacare provides solutions outside high acuity settings
Low Acuity
Invacare Corporation Presentation - April 12, 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Invacare Corporation published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 13:10:01 UTC.