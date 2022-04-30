Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Invalda INVL, AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL, AB

(IVL1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04/29 08:07:59 am EDT
12.60 EUR   +0.80%
04:36aEx-day of dividends allocated by the shareholders' meeting of Invalda INVL held on 30/04/2022
GL
04:32aAudited annual information of Invalda INVL for 2021
GL
04:31aThe resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Invalda INVL
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audited annual information of Invalda INVL for 2021

04/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We hereby announce the annual information in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in compliance with the requirements of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 (zip file attached). This is the official format for the annual information that was approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders‘ Meeting held on 30 April 2022. The annual information is additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of the published ESEF information. The signed independent auditor's report on the annual information in ESEF format is provided at the end of the pdf file.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL
E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com

 

Attachments


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about INVALDA INVL, AB
04:36aEx-day of dividends allocated by the shareholders' meeting of Invalda INVL held on 30/0..
GL
04:32aAudited annual information of Invalda INVL for 2021
GL
04:31aThe resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Invalda INVL
GL
04/29INVALDA INVL : INVL Baltic Real Estate's net operating income in the...
PU
04/29INVALDA INVL : INVL Technology's equity grew 1.9% in the first quarter to...
PU
04/28The Board of Invalda INVL proposed to allocate dividends for the year 2021
GL
04/28The Board of Invalda INVL proposed to allocate dividends for the year 2021
GL
04/28A new draft resolution on item No. 4 and editorial revision on item No. 10 of the agend..
GL
04/28Invalda INVL, AB Proposes Dividend
CI
04/28The shareholders' rights accounting day for the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting o..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16,7 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net income 2020 5,33 M 5,62 M 5,62 M
Net cash 2020 5,44 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 148 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 490
Free-Float 11,0%
Chart INVALDA INVL, AB
Duration : Period :
Invalda INVL, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darius ulnis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raimondas Rajeckas Chief Financial Officer
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Indre Mieikyte Director
Vytautas Plunksnis Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVALDA INVL, AB-25.88%156
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-13.16%61 718
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.74%26 974
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-7.72%13 929
HAL TRUST-5.90%12 536
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-11.65%11 140