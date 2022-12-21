Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Invalda INVL, AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
INVALDA INVL, AB

2022-12-21
11.50 EUR   -1.71%
INVL LIFE, a company of Invalda INVL group, sold 0.06% of AB Šiaulių bankas shares

12/21/2022
Hereby we inform that INVL LIFE, a company of Invalda INVL group, sold a total of 341,745  units of AB Šiaulių bankas shares (0.06% of the authorized capital of AB Šiaulių bankas) for the total price of EUR 238,460 on the regulated market through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

In the announcement published on 22 December 2021, about the contract for the acquisition of AB Šiaulių bankas shares from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the text of the announcement is here) it was indicated that Invalda INVL has not made a decision to increase the number of Šiaulių bankas shares directly or indirectly controlled to the extent that the limit of 10% of Šiaulių bankas shares is reached or exceeded. The permission of the supervisory authority is required for the acquisition of such stake in a bank.

After the implementation of the second stage of the above-mentioned contract (it must be implemented by 31 May 2023), the 10% share limit would have been exceeded, therefore it was decided to sell part of the bank shares held by INVL LIFE.

Moreover, we inform that the 10% share limit will be exceeded after the implementation of the merger of the retail businesses between Invalda INVL and Šiaulių bankas announced on 23 November 2022 (the text of this announcement is here), which still needs to be approved by the general meetings of shareholders of the both issuers. Therefore, if this transaction is approved by shareholders, Invalda INVL will apply in the near future for the necessary approvals to acquire a qualified share of the bank's authorized capital (10%).

Person authorised to provide additional information:
Darius Šulnis
President of Invalda INVL
E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com

 


Financials
Sales 2021 53,7 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
Net income 2021 37,5 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
Net cash 2021 9,28 M 9,86 M 9,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,43x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 138 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 11,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darius ulnis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raimondas Rajeckas Chief Financial Officer
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Tomas Bubinas Independent Director
Indre Mieikyte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVALDA INVL, AB-31.18%147
BLACKSTONE INC.-43.21%51 293
KKR & CO. INC.-37.95%39 809
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.43%35 882
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.24%17 709
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-22.34%12 994