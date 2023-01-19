Advanced search
    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL, AB

(IVL1L)
2023-01-18
11.30 EUR   -0.88%
INVL launches EQT feeder fund

01/19/2023
INVL, the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region, has launched a new feeder fund, which will invest in the EQT X fund established by EQT, one of the world’s largest private equity investment firms. EQT X has a target size of EUR 20 billion, will mainly invest in European and US companies in the healthcare, technology, and business services sectors.

The INVL Partner Private Equity Fund I, a closed-end fund for informed investors of the asset management company INVL Asset Management, is starting operations following approval of the rules of the sub-fund by the Bank of Lithuania.

“We are giving local investors an opportunity to invest in world-class funds that would be difficult to access directly due to high requirements. This is also a chance to diversify investments.” says Vytautas Plunksnis, the Head of Private Equity at the INVL group.

He notes that EQT focuses on investing in companies with high long-term, secular growth potential, seeking a higher return while keeping risk lower than the private equity average.

The private equity funds managed by EQT, one of the world’s largest private equity investment managers, have a historical average annual net return of 22% since 1995. EQT’s private equity investments are managed by 145 investment professionals.

EQT had assets under management of EUR 115 billion at the end of September 2022. Its Luxembourg-registered EQT X fund, which started up last year and in which the INVL Partner Private Equity Fund I will invest directly, had raised EUR 15 billion as of the end of 2022 and aims to raise that amount to EUR 20 billion.

Together with the launch of INVL Partner Private Equity Fund I, the offering phase for the fund’s investment units is beginning and will continue until the end of March. In Lithuania, the fund’s units are distributed by INVL Financial Advisors. The minimum investment amount is EUR 125 000. The length of the fund is 15 years. The INVL Partner Private Equity Fund I targets an average annual net return of about 15%.

Contact person for further information:
Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at INVL group,
E-mail:vytautas.plunksnis@invl.com

 


