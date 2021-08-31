Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Invalda INVL, AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL, AB

(IVL1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invalda INVL : FS-IR

08/31/2021 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AB INVALDA INVL

Consolidated Interim Report for 6 months of 2021, Consolidated and Company's Interim Condensed Not-Audited Financial Statements for 6 months ended 30 June 2021

prepared in accordance to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union

Public joint-stock company Invalda INVL

CONFIRMATION OF RESPONSIBLE PERSONS

31 August 2021

Following the Information Disclosure Rules of the Bank of Lithuania and the Law on Securities (Article 13) of the Republic of Lithuania, management of Invalda INVL, AB hereby confirms that, to the best our knowledge, the attached Consolidated and Company's Interim Condensed unaudited Financial Statements for 6 months of 2021 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union, give true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of Invalda INVL and Consolidated Group.

Present Consolidated Report for 6 months of 2021 includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and position of the company and the consolidated group in relation to the description of the main risks and contingencies faced thereby.

President

Chief Financier

Darius Šulnis

Raimondas Rajeckas

AB "Invalda INVL"

Įmonės kodas 121304349

Gynėjų g. 14, LT-01109 Vilnius

PVM kodas LT213043414

Tel. +370 5279 0601

A.s. LT25 4010 0424 0124 2013

El. p. info@invaldainvl.com

Luminor bank AB

www.invaldainvl.com

Registro tvarkytojas VĮ Registrų centras

AB INVALDA INVL

CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

(all amounts are in EUR thousand unless otherwise stated)

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

GENERAL INFORMATION ...........................................................................................................................................

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S INCOME STATEMENTS ..................................................

5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME .......

6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION..................

7

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ...................

9

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ................................

11

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .............................................................

13

1.

GENERAL INFORMATION........................................................................................................................................

13

2.

BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES .............................................................................................

14

3.

SEGMENT INFORMATION........................................................................................................................................

15

4.

DIVIDENDS ............................................................................................................................................................

19

5.

INVESTMENT INTO SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES, OTHER INVESTMENTS............................................................

19

6.

FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY..................................................................................................

20

7.

INCOME TAX ..........................................................................................................................................................

30

8.

OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES .............................................................................................................................

30

8.1. Net changes in fair value on financial instruments......................................................................................

30

8.2.

Finance expenses .........................................................................................................................................

30

8.3.

Other expenses .............................................................................................................................................

30

9.

EARNINGS PER SHARE............................................................................................................................................

31

10. ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL .........................................................................................

33

11.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ......................................................................................................................

35

12. IMPACT OF COVID-19......................................................................................................................................

36

13. LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS PURCHASE AGREEMENT ..........................................................................................

37

14. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD ............................................................................................................

37

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 .................................

38

3

AB INVALDA INVL

CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

(all amounts are in EUR thousand unless otherwise stated)

GENERAL INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Mr. Alvydas Banys (chairman of the Board)

Ms. Indrė Mišeikytė

Mr. Darius Šulnis

Management

Mr. Darius Šulnis (president)

Mr. Raimondas Rajeckas (chief financial officer)

Principal place of business and company code

Gynėjų Str. 14,

Vilnius,

Lithuania

Company code 121304349

Banks

AB Šiaulių Bankas AB SEB Bankas "Swedbank" AS

Luminor Bank AS Lithuania Branch

Luminor Bank AS Latvian Branch

"Swedbank", AB

The financial statements were approved and signed by the Management and the Board of Directors on 31 August 2021.

Mr. Darius Šulnis

Mr. Raimondas Rajeckas

President

Chief financial officer

4

AB INVALDA INVL

CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

(all amounts are in EUR thousand unless otherwise stated)

Condensed consolidated and Company's income statements

Group

Company

I Half Year

I Half Year

I Half Year

I Half Year

Notes

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue from contracts with customers

3

7,141

6,482

19

18

Dividend income

3,367

7,167

3,367

7,167

Other income

18

21

9

19

Net changes in fair value of financial instruments

at fair value through profit or loss

6, 8.1

9,816

(12,278)

9,043

(11,935)

Employee benefits expenses

(3,736)

(3,663)

(181)

(248)

Funds distribution fees

(58)

(48)

-

-

Amortisation of costs to obtain contracts with

customers

(147)

(150)

-

-

Information technology maintenance expenses

(278)

(174)

(3)

(3)

Depreciation and amortisation

(412)

(401)

(10)

(9)

Premises rent and utilities

(65)

(63)

(3)

(3)

Advertising and other promotion expenses

(124)

(219)

-

-

Impairment of financial and contract assets

-

-

-

-

Other expenses

8.3

(1,395)

(1,290)

(203)

(169)

Operating profit (loss)

14,127

(4,616)

12,038

(5,163)

Finance costs

8.2

(88)

(67)

(5)

(5)

Share of net (loss) profit of subsidiaries

accounted for using the equity method

-

-

1,790

449

Profit (loss) before income tax

14,039

(4,683)

13,823

(4,719)

Income tax expenses

7

(977)

513

(776)

524

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

13,062

(4,170)

13,047

(4,195)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

13,047

(4,195)

13,047

(4,195)

Non-controlling interests

15

25

-

-

Basic earnings (deficit) per share (in EUR)

9

1.12

(0.36)

1.12

(0.36)

Diluted earnings (deficit) per share (in EUR)

9

1.10

(0.36)

1.10

(0.36)

5

Disclaimer

Invalda Invl AB published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:41:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INVALDA INVL, AB
03:43aINVALDA INVL : Fs-ir
PU
02:32aINVALDA INVL : earned over EUR 124 million for clients in the first half of 2021
PU
02:13aINVALDA INVL : Unaudited information of Invalda INVL group for 6 months of 2021
AQ
02:12aINVALDA INVL : INVL Technology had a net profit of EUR 1.31 million in the first..
PU
08/23INVALDA INVL : INVL Baltic Real Estate had a net profit of EUR 750 000 in first ..
PU
08/17INVALDA INVL : Eco Baltia completes acquisition for majority stake in Ecoservice
PU
08/17INVALDA INVL : INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund's Eco Baltia completes acquisition fo..
AQ
08/12Invalda Invl, AB Establishes Invl Life Which Will Seek an Insurance Company L..
CI
08/12INVALDA INVL : establishes INVL Life which will seek an insurance company licenc..
AQ
08/04INVALDA INVL : INVL Renewable Energy Fund I raised EUR 18.5 million in just two ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16,7 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net income 2020 5,33 M 6,30 M 6,30 M
Net cash 2020 5,44 M 6,43 M 6,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 117 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 490
Free-Float 10,9%
Chart INVALDA INVL, AB
Duration : Period :
Invalda INVL, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darius ulnis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raimondas Rajeckas Chief Financial Officer
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Indre Mieikyte Director
Vytautas Plunksnis Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVALDA INVL, AB30.92%138
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)38.11%73 387
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.18%28 067
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)15.68%15 731
HAL TRUST30.22%15 344
LIFCO AB (PUBL)64.26%13 627