Invalda INVL : FS-IR

Public joint-stock company Invalda INVL
CONFIRMATION OF RESPONSIBLE PERSONS
31 August 2021
Following the Information Disclosure Rules of the Bank of Lithuania and the Law on Securities (Article 13) of the Republic of Lithuania, management of Invalda INVL, AB hereby confirms that, to the best our knowledge, the attached Consolidated and Company's Interim Condensed unaudited Financial Statements for 6 months of 2021 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union, give true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of Invalda INVL and Consolidated Group.
Present Consolidated Report for 6 months of 2021 includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and position of the company and the consolidated group in relation to the description of the main risks and contingencies faced thereby.
President
Chief Financier
Darius Šulnis
Raimondas Rajeckas
AB "Invalda INVL"
AB INVALDA INVL
CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
(all amounts are in EUR thousand unless otherwise stated)
3
AB INVALDA INVL
CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
(all amounts are in EUR thousand unless otherwise stated)
GENERAL INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Mr. Alvydas Banys (chairman of the Board)
Ms. Indrė Mišeikytė
Mr. Darius Šulnis
Management
Mr. Darius Šulnis (president)
Mr. Raimondas Rajeckas (chief financial officer)
Principal place of business and company code
Gynėjų Str. 14,
Vilnius,
Lithuania
Company code 121304349
Banks
AB Šiaulių Bankas AB SEB Bankas "Swedbank" AS
Luminor Bank AS Lithuania Branch
Luminor Bank AS Latvian Branch
"Swedbank", AB
The financial statements were approved and signed by the Management and the Board of Directors on 31 August 2021.
Mr. Darius Šulnis
Mr. Raimondas Rajeckas
President
Chief financial officer
4
AB INVALDA INVL
CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
(all amounts are in EUR thousand unless otherwise stated)
Condensed consolidated and Company's income statements
Group
Company
I Half Year
I Half Year
I Half Year
I Half Year
Notes
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue from contracts with customers
3
7,141
6,482
19
18
Dividend income
3,367
7,167
3,367
7,167
Other income
18
21
9
19
Net changes in fair value of financial instruments
at fair value through profit or loss
6, 8.1
9,816
(12,278)
9,043
(11,935)
Employee benefits expenses
(3,736)
(3,663)
(181)
(248)
Funds distribution fees
(58)
(48)
-
-
Amortisation of costs to obtain contracts with
customers
(147)
(150)
-
-
Information technology maintenance expenses
(278)
(174)
(3)
(3)
Depreciation and amortisation
(412)
(401)
(10)
(9)
Premises rent and utilities
(65)
(63)
(3)
(3)
Advertising and other promotion expenses
(124)
(219)
-
-
Impairment of financial and contract assets
-
-
-
-
Other expenses
8.3
(1,395)
(1,290)
(203)
(169)
Operating profit (loss)
14,127
(4,616)
12,038
(5,163)
Finance costs
8.2
(88)
(67)
(5)
(5)
Share of net (loss) profit of subsidiaries
accounted for using the equity method
-
-
1,790
449
Profit (loss) before income tax
14,039
(4,683)
13,823
(4,719)
Income tax expenses
7
(977)
513
(776)
524
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
13,062
(4,170)
13,047
(4,195)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
13,047
(4,195)
13,047
(4,195)
Non-controlling interests
15
25
-
-
Basic earnings (deficit) per share (in EUR)
9
1.12
(0.36)
1.12
(0.36)
Diluted earnings (deficit) per share (in EUR)
9
1.10
(0.36)
1.10
(0.36)
5
