Invalda INVL : FS-IR

Public joint-stock company Invalda INVL

CONFIRMATION OF RESPONSIBLE PERSONS

31 August 2021

Following the Information Disclosure Rules of the Bank of Lithuania and the Law on Securities (Article 13) of the Republic of Lithuania, management of Invalda INVL, AB hereby confirms that, to the best our knowledge, the attached Consolidated and Company's Interim Condensed unaudited Financial Statements for 6 months of 2021 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union, give true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of Invalda INVL and Consolidated Group.

Present Consolidated Report for 6 months of 2021 includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and position of the company and the consolidated group in relation to the description of the main risks and contingencies faced thereby.

President Chief Financier Darius Šulnis Raimondas Rajeckas