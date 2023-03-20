Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Invalda INVL, AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL, AB

(IVL1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05:08:29 2023-03-20 am EDT
11.40 EUR   -0.87%
11:57aInvalda Invl : INVL Baltic Real Estate had a net profit of EUR 4.2 million...
PU
03:17aInvalda Invl : INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I raises an...
PU
03:01aINVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I raises an additional USD 1.675 million from investors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invalda INVL : INVL Baltic Real Estate had a net profit of EUR 4.2 million...

03/20/2023 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate had a consolidated net profit of EUR 4.2 million in 2022, which is 24% more than in 2021. The results for last year were positively impacted by a revaluation of real estate holdings which increased their value by EUR 4 million.

The company's consolidated equity at the end of 2022 was EUR 23.5 million. Equity per share was EUR 2.92 and grew 21% from a year earlier, also taking into account dividends that were paid.

"INVL Baltic Real Estate's properties sustained a high rate of occupancy and increased their operating income. Our clients remain loyal and have trust in the company as a reliable long-term partner. We will continue striving to meet our clients' expectations and increase value for investors," says Vytautas Bakšinskas, the real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

The company's consolidated revenue grew 25% during 2022 to EUR 3.4 million, of which rent income from property holdings increased 13% to EUR 1.9 million. INVL Baltic Real Estate's consolidated net operating income from its properties was EUR 2.03 million, or 26% more than in 2021.

The net operating income for the largest property that INVL Baltic Real Estate owns - the office building at Palangos Street 4 in the Vilnius Old Town with the Talent Garden Vilnius coworking space which the company operates - increased 17% on the year in 2022 to EUR 1.3 million.

"In 2022 we focused heavily on the development of the real estate we own. At the start of last year, we publicly presented design proposals for the project to reconstruct the buildings at the intersection of Palangos and Vilniaus Streets in the Lithuanian capital. The Vilnius City municipality later approved those proposals and issued the design requirements for renovating the complex. We are currently working with the Viltekta design firm to prepare the technical design for reconstruction of the buildings. Our plan is for the complex's above-ground floorspace to increase by some 3,600 sq. m. following the reconstruction," Vytautas Bakšinskas says.

The real estate fund manager notes that the target was also met last year to complete studies of the building at Vilniaus Street 37 in Vilnius and update the details of that property's valuable attributes. As result, preparation of the project for maintenance works on the building was able to begin and in February of this year permission was obtained to start the maintenance works. The plan is to initiate those works already in April. After completing the design, renovation and maintenance works, the company will offer the market approximately 2,200 sq. m. of leasable space in high-end offices on the building's second and third floors and dining facilities on the first floor.

The value of INVL Baltic Real Estate's investment property holdings at the end of December 2022 was EUR 36.4 million, which is 23% more than a year earlier.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, and the 55-ha Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park by the juncture of highway A8 and the A5 Riga bypass road. The company's properties had occupancies of 98% to 100% at the end of December 2022.

INVL Baltic Real Estate currently owns properties with a total area of 28,000 sq. m. and a value of EUR 36.4 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. The fund operates as a closed-end investment company. The company is managed by INVL, the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. INVL Baltic Real Estate will operate as a closed-end investment company until 2046, with extension possible for a further 20 years.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Invalda Invl AB published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 15:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INVALDA INVL, AB
11:57aInvalda Invl : INVL Baltic Real Estate had a net profit of EUR 4.2 million...
PU
03:17aInvalda Invl : INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I raises an...
PU
03:01aINVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I raises an additional USD 1.675 million from i..
GL
03:00aINVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I raises an additional USD 1.675 million from i..
AQ
03/13INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund-backed Eglės Sanatorija acquires a rehabilitation serv..
GL
03/13INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund-backed Eglės Sanatorija acquires a rehabilitation serv..
AQ
03/08Invalda Invl : InMedica group completes acquisition of Vilniaus...
PU
03/07Invalda Invl : INVL Baltic Farmland announces operating forecasts and...
PU
02/28Invalda Invl : INVL Baltic Farmland increased its revenue and profit last...
PU
02/28Invalda Invl : InMedica group acquires Panevėžys-based dental clinic RVL
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 53,7 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
Net income 2021 37,5 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net cash 2021 9,28 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,43x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 136 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 11,5%
Chart INVALDA INVL, AB
Duration : Period :
Invalda INVL, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darius ulnis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raimondas Rajeckas Chief Financial Officer
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Tomas Bubinas Independent Director
Indre Mieikyte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVALDA INVL, AB0.88%145
BLACKSTONE INC.14.42%59 964
KKR & CO. INC.4.35%41 712
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-7.90%32 259
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-9.18%16 306
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION9.66%13 472