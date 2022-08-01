Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Invalda INVL, AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL, AB

(IVL1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05:51 2022-08-01 am EDT
11.00 EUR   +1.85%
Summary 
Summary

Invalda INVL : INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to merge with the owner of the...

08/01/2022 | 10:55am EDT
INVL Baltic Real Estate, a real estate investment company, plans by way of reorganisation to merge with its subsidiary RE 1 which owns part of the premises in the Old Town of the capital city at Vilniaus Str. 37.

On Monday the Board of INVL Asset Management, the management company of INVL Baltic Real Estate, approved the planned reorganisation. The extraordinary general meeting of the real estate investment company regarding INVL Baltic Real Estate's participation in the reorganisation and the drafting of the terms and conditions of reorganisation will take place on 23 August.

"The planned reorganisation process is a technical action, during which INVL Baltic Real Estate would merge with RE 1 which was acquired in a transaction at the beginning of this summer, and which manages part of the premises at Vilniaus Str. 37 in the capital city. As we are planning to develop this real estate object where all the remaining premises are managed directly by INVL Baltic Real Estate, the aim is that the premises managed by RE 1 will be owned directly by us as well," says Vytautas Bakšinskas, the real estate fund manager of INVL Asset Management, the company managing INVL Baltic Real Estate.

In June 2022, INVL Baltic Real Estate acquired 100 per cent of the shares in RE 1 which owns a non-residential space-café of 257 sq. m at Vilniaus Str. 37 in the capital city. After this transaction INVL Baltic Real Estate has become the sole manager of this exclusive building in Vilnius Old Town, and the total floor area of the managed premises at Vilniaus Str. 37, Vilnius, has increased to 1,990 sq. m.

It is planned that after the reconstruction of the building at Vilniaus Str. 37 the company will offer to the market approximately 2,200 sq. m of leasable area on the second and third floors of the high-end office building and commercial premises on the ground floor.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate
INVL Baltic Real Estate manages real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town on Vilniaus Street, in Šiaurės Miestelis, as well as the 55-hectare logistics and industrial park Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park near the intersection of the A8 motorway and the A5 Riga bypass. The occupancy of the company's facilities at the end of 2021 ranged from 98 to 100 per cent.

The area of assets currently managed by INVL Baltic Real Estate is 28,000 sq. m., with the value of 29.7 million euros.

Since the company's inception as a collective investment undertaking (22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the highest stable return real estate funds in the Baltics, available to retail investors. The fund operates as a closed-end investment company (CEIC). The leading investment management and life insurance group INVL has taken over the management of the company in the Baltics. As a CEIC, the company will operate until 2046 with the option to extend this term for another 20 years.

Disclaimer

Invalda Invl AB published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 14:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 53,7 M - -
Net income 2021 37,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 9,28 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,43x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 128 M 130 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 11,5%
Chart INVALDA INVL, AB
Duration : Period :
Invalda INVL, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darius ulnis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raimondas Rajeckas Chief Financial Officer
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Tomas Bubinas Independent Director
Indre Mieikyte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVALDA INVL, AB-36.47%130
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-12.78%59 084
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.48%25 425
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-12.10%12 691
HAL TRUST-9.62%11 654
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-8.50%11 132