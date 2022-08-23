Invalda INVL : INVL Baltic Real Estate will draw up reorganization terms...

The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate, pursuing the merger into itself of the subsidiary RE1 which owns part of the premises at Vilniaus Street 37 in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital, will prepare the terms of a reorganization.

An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of INVL Baltic Real Estate which was held on Tuesday approved the company's participation in the reorganization and preparation of reorganization terms.

Vytautas Bakšinskas, the real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate, notes the purpose of the reorganization is for the fund to directly own all the real estate at Vilniaus Street 37.

In June 2022, INVL Baltic Real Estate acquired 100% of the shares of the company RE 1, which owns a 257 sq. m. non-residential space (café) at Vilniaus Street 37. After the transaction, INVL Baltic Real Estate became sole owner of this distinctive building in the Vilnius Old Town and its holdings at Vilniaus Street 37 increased to 1,990 sq. m.

Following reconstruction of the building at Vilniaus Street 37, the company plans to offer the market about 2,200 sq. m. of leasable space: premium offices on the building's second and third floors and commercial premises on the first floor.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, and the 55-ha Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park by the juncture of highway A8 and the A5 Riga bypass road. The company's properties had occupancies of 92% to 100% at the end of June 2022.

INVL Baltic Real Estate's current property holdings have a total area of 28,000 sq. m. and a value of EUR 33.8 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. The fund operates as a closed-end investment company. The company is managed by INVL, the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. INVL Baltic Real Estate will operate as a closed-end investment company until 2046, with extension possible for a further 20 years.