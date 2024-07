This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

INVL Bridge Finance, a private debt fund of Invalda INVL, the leading investment management group in the Baltics, will finance the expansion of the Civinity building maintenance and engineering solutions group in Latvia by purchasing EUR 5.7 million of the nominal value bond issue. [...]