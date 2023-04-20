Invalda INVL : INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I aims to raise more...

The INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, which invests in the infrastructure fund of a long-standing world-class asset manager, will seek to raise additional funds from investors.

An offering of the fund's investment units, which are distributed by the INVL Family Office, will run until 15 June this year. The minimum investment in the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I is USD 145,000.

"For investors, this is an opportunity to invest in an infrastructure fund far from the 'home' market with most of its assets located in the US and the UK. At the same time, those who invest in the fund are buying a certain insurance against inflation and diversification of investment risk," says Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at the INVL group.

To date, the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I has raised USD 42.345 million from investors.

The investment strategy the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I's master fund is based on very long-term investment and high-quality core infrastructure in OECD member states. The majority of the master fund's portfolio consists of assets such as toll roads, pipelines, airports and seaports, product terminals, and data centres. The fund has a lifetime of 50 years, though opportunities for investors to realise their investments earlier are envisaged.

The attractiveness of the investments in infrastructure assets is enhanced by a stable regulatory environment and an investment-grade credit rating, both of which make it possible to target a significant return for investors.

About the INVL group

INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity, and other alternative investments. Over 300,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group's companies with the management of more than EUR 1.9 billion of assets. In the business for more than 30 years now, the group has solid experience in managing private equity assets and building market players that are leaders in their respective fields in the Baltic countries and Central and Eastern Europe.