    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL, AB

(IVL1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:23:32 2023-04-19 am EDT
11.30 EUR    0.00%
02:34aInvalda Invl : INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I aims to raise more...
PU
04/18Invalda Invl : INVL Baltic Real Estate will pay dividends to shareholders
PU
04/11Invalda Invl : equity increased to EUR 130.8 million at...
PU
Invalda INVL : INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I aims to raise more...

04/20/2023 | 02:34am EDT
The INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, which invests in the infrastructure fund of a long-standing world-class asset manager, will seek to raise additional funds from investors.

An offering of the fund's investment units, which are distributed by the INVL Family Office, will run until 15 June this year. The minimum investment in the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I is USD 145,000.

"For investors, this is an opportunity to invest in an infrastructure fund far from the 'home' market with most of its assets located in the US and the UK. At the same time, those who invest in the fund are buying a certain insurance against inflation and diversification of investment risk," says Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at the INVL group.

To date, the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I has raised USD 42.345 million from investors.

The investment strategy the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I's master fund is based on very long-term investment and high-quality core infrastructure in OECD member states. The majority of the master fund's portfolio consists of assets such as toll roads, pipelines, airports and seaports, product terminals, and data centres. The fund has a lifetime of 50 years, though opportunities for investors to realise their investments earlier are envisaged.

The attractiveness of the investments in infrastructure assets is enhanced by a stable regulatory environment and an investment-grade credit rating, both of which make it possible to target a significant return for investors.

About the INVL group

INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity, and other alternative investments. Over 300,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group's companies with the management of more than EUR 1.9 billion of assets. In the business for more than 30 years now, the group has solid experience in managing private equity assets and building market players that are leaders in their respective fields in the Baltic countries and Central and Eastern Europe.

Invalda Invl AB published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 06:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 53,7 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
Net income 2021 37,5 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net cash 2021 9,28 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,43x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 134 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 11,5%
Chart INVALDA INVL, AB
Invalda INVL, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darius ulnis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raimondas Rajeckas Chief Financial Officer
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Tomas Bubinas Independent Director
Indre Mieikyte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVALDA INVL, AB-0.88%146
BLACKSTONE INC.24.75%64 633
KKR & CO. INC.16.16%45 665
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC1.52%18 541
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION26.96%15 406
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.84%13 500
