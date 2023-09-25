The INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, a closed-end investment fund intended for informed investors which invests in the infrastructure fund of a long-standing world-class asset manager, aims to raise additional funds from investors.

"Investments in infrastructure are a long-term asset class that's resilient to capital market volatility. Long-term assets generate regular income and offer investors an attractive way to diversify their assets and so protect themselves against or reduce the impact of inflation. This INVL fund entrusts the use of investors' money to a global fund with the majority of its assets under management in the UK and the US. That's a kind of buffer, since those countries are less affected by the war in Ukraine," says Paulius Žurauskas, Head of Asset Management at INVL Asset Management.

The offering of the fund's units will run until 15 December this year. They are being distributed by the INVL Family office.

The minimum investment in the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I is USD 145,000. The fund has a lifetime of 50 years, though opportunities for investors to realise their investments earlier are envisaged.

After an offering of the fund's investment units which ended in mid-June, the capital raised by the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I totals USD 44.64 million.

The strategy of the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I's master fund is based on very long-term investment and high-quality core infrastructure in OECD member states. The master fund's portfolio consists mainly of assets such as toll roads, pipelines, airports and seaports, product terminals, and data centres.

The Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I is managed by the asset management company INVL Asset Management.

Important information

This is a marketing communication of informative nature, which is not and may not be construed as an offer to buy units, bonds or other securities of a collective investment undertaking, an investment recommendation or an investment research, as it is not designed to take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any individual investor.

When investing, investors assume the risk associated with the investment. The value of investments can both rise and fall, and an investor may recover less than he/she/it has invested. Past investment results do not guarantee the same results or profitability in the future. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Before making a decision to invest, a potential investors should, on their own or with the help of investment advisers, assess the suitability of the investment for them along with the taxes and fees related to the investment, consider all the risks related to the investment, and carefully read the rules, prospectus and other documents of the respective collective investment undertaking.

Units of the collective investment undertaking referred to in this announcement may be distributed only to informed investors as defined in the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings Intended for Informed Investors of the Republic of Lithuania, including all amendments and supplements thereto, and may not be distributed or transferred to any persons who do not meet the criteria of an informed investor.

About the INVL group

INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity, and other alternative investments. Over 300,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group's companies with the management of more than EUR 2 billion of assets. In the business for more than 30 years now, the group has solid experience in managing private equity assets and building market players that are leaders in their respective fields in the Baltic countries and Central and Eastern Europe.