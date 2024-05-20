This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, in the first use of Dutch auction rules on the Lithuanian capital market, bought back 86 370 its shares via the stock exchange at the maximum price of EUR 2.50 per share. "Likely the company's shareholders put a higher value on their shares, thus we ended up buying back fewer of our shares than we had planned," says Kazimieras Tonkūnas, the Managing Partner of INVL Technology. [...]