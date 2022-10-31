Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  Invalda INVL, AB
  News
  Summary
    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL, AB

(IVL1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05:41 2022-10-28 am EDT
11.40 EUR    0.00%
Invalda Invl : INVL Technology's net asset value rose to EUR 37.35...
PU
Invalda INVL has signed a EUR 6.3 million credit line agreement with Luminor
GL
Invalda Invl : INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund portfolio company invests in...
PU
Summary 
Summary

Invalda INVL : INVL Technology's net asset value rose to EUR 37.35...

10/31/2022 | 03:10am EDT
INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, had an equity and net asset value of EUR 37.35 million at the end of the third quarter this year, or EUR 3.0948 per share. The figures were up 3.4% from the start of the year.

INVL Technology's net profit for the first nine months of 2022 was EUR 1.194 million and compared to the same period last year decreased by 22.4%.

Performance of INVL Technology's business holdings

The companies that INVL Technology owns and manages had aggregated revenues of EUR 32.9 million in the first three quarters of this year, 23.6% more than in the same period of 2021. Their gross profit correspondingly increased 9.6% to EUR 9.2 million, while their aggregated EBITDA was EUR 0.85 million and decreased 56.9%.

With regard to the geographic distribution of earnings, the businesses that INVL Technology owns and manages had revenues of EUR 21.8 million in Lithuania, or 43% more than in nine months of 2021, and EUR 11.1 million abroad, or 2.4% less.

"As we anticipated, the third quarter shows a positive picture - companies' sales are up from last year. Foreign revenues continued to grow, reaching EUR 4.2 million in the third quarter compared to EUR 6.9 million the first half of the year," says Kazimieras Tonkūnas, INVL Technology's managing partner.

This year, he notes, INVL Technology's business holdings are expected to maintain their fast pace of revenue growth and return to last year's level of profitability. "We are continuing active sales and expect to ensure revenue growth in 2023 as well," Tonkūnas says.

INVL Technology's companies operate in three strategic directions. The company NRD Cyber Security works in cyber security, the Novian group of companies works in software and IT infrastructure services, and the NRD Companies businesses work in business climate improvement and e-governance.

INVL Technology began to operate as a closed-end investment company in July 2016. Its management was assumed by INVL Asset Management - a part of the leading Baltic investment management and life insurance group INVL. INVL Technology will operate as a closed-end investment company until 14 July 2026.

Disclaimer

Invalda Invl AB published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
