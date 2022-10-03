Invalda INVL : INVL will manage the investment portfolio of the KU Future...

INVL signed a cooperation agreement with Klaipeda University's Future Fund on managing its portfolio of endowment capital. The fund will use the returns earned on the investments that INVL manages to support cutting-edge scientific research and projects, attract and retain top researchers and lecturers, encourage the most gifted students, invest in strengthening the material base for teaching and research, and improve study programmes.

"It's encouraging that more and more universities in Lithuania are thinking about long-term sources of funding and setting up endowment funds. We appreciate the trust shown by the board of the KU Future Fund. We have considerable experience managing long-term investment portfolios. Using the best practices of the world's major university funds, we will seek to reach the goals that have been set and contribute to financing the University's work through the investment returns that are earned," says Vaidotas Rūkas, the head of INVL's investment management division.

More than 70 natural and legal persons and financial institutions have entrusted INVL with investment portfolios to manage. Portfolio management strategies are chosen based on each specific client's risk tolerance, return targets, investment horizon, and so on. The intention is to diversify the university fund's investment portfolio across different asset classes - both traditional and alternative - and geographies.

"We value INVL's experience and competence. We want the process of investing to be as clear and safe as possible. So we'll work together to find the best approach in terms of risk and desired return," says Vytautas Adomaitis, the director of the KU Future Fund.

INVL will begin managing the KU Future Fund's first investments in 2023.

About the Klaipėda University Future Fund

The Klaipėda University Future Fund was established in 2021. Its founders are nine companies supportive of this initiative of the university. The fund is backed by the business community, civil society and Klaipėda University alumni. Its goal is, through business initiative and community engagement, to build a support platform for Klaipėda University that promotes scientific progress and the development of high technologies. The idea is to strengthen this future-shaping Baltic Sea region university to lead growth of the blue economy and the innovation ecosystem. To make these efforts sustainable, we see our future in operating as an endowment fund with untouchable capital.

About INVL

INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity and other alternative investments. Over 290,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group's companies with the management of more than EUR 1.7 billion of assets. In the business for 30 years now, the group has solid experience in managing private equity assets and building market players that are leaders in their respective fields in the Baltic countries and Central and Eastern Europe.