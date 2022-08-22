Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  Invalda INVL, AB
  News
  Summary
    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL, AB

(IVL1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:04 2022-08-22 am EDT
11.90 EUR   -1.65%
Invalda INVL : Sven Jürgenson will lead the Estonian branch of INVL Life

08/22/2022 | 09:36am EDT
The INVL investment management and life insurance group welcomes Sven Jürgenson to its management team. He will now be leading the Estonian branch of INVL Life, the group's life insurance company.

Sven Jürgenson has been working in the field of finance for more than 20 years and has over 12 years of management experience. For the last 5 years, he has been the head of the private banking division at Swedbank, where he successfully run the oldest and one of the most prestigious Private Banking in Estonia. Among other high level financial goals Private Banking reached out the highest customer satisfaction level under his management.

"We began operations in Estonia after completing the acquisition of the life insurance business in the Baltics in July. We want to offer existing and new customers in Estonia more products and investment solutions that fit their needs. We're delighted that Sven is joining the team - he is a professional with many years of experience who we hope will ensure the realization of our goals in Estonia," says Invalda INVL President Darius Šulnis.

According to Darius Šulnis, priority in Estonia will be given to the growth of wealth management services. The plan is to not just offer life insurance but also to actively develop Family Office services for Estonian citizens with notable accumulation of wealth.

"I was encouraged to join INVL group by their more than 30-year success story and high level of reputation in the investment sector. What has been achieved in Latvia, but especially in the Lithuanian market, is really impressive and inspiring for me. When I met the owners and managers of INVL, I was assured that they are the absolute top players in their field, with whom it is a great honor to contribute and create new quality for Estonian customers as well. There is definitely room for top-level asset management solutions in the Estonian market. Introducing the INVL Family Office experience and offering world-class investment services to Estonian wealthy clients is something where we plan to surprise positively," Sven Jürgenson says.

INVL Life, after obtaining all the necessary licences and permits from the Baltic and Finnish supervisory authorities, effective 1 July took over the life insurance business of Mandatum Life which was conducted through its branches in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, with their more than 29,000 customers and assets of EUR 150 million, and with the branches' employees, commercial contracts and other assets and liabilities.

The CEO of INVL Life is Rasa Kasperavičiūtė, who also serves as chair of the company's management board. Also on the management board are group CFO Vytenis Lazauskas and long-time INVL employee Martynas Samulionis, who is managing partner for the INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II.

The Estonian branch of INVL Life has 7,400 customers.

INVL Life's Latvian branch, with 3,500 customers, is led by Andrejs Martinovs, who also heads the group's Latvian company INVL Asset Management which was established in 2002.

About INVL

INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity and other alternative investments. Over 290,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group's companies with the management of more than EUR 1.7 billion of assets. In the business for 30 years now, the group has solid experience in managing private equity assets and building market players that are leaders in their respective fields in the Baltic countries and Central and Eastern Europe.

Disclaimer

Invalda Invl AB published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 13:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
