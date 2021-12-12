Log in
    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL, AB

(IVL1L)
Invalda INVL : ends implementation of its guidelines for...

12/12/2021 | 08:56am EST
2021-04-29



The asset management group Invalda INVL is ending implementation of its guidelines for trading in the shares of INVL Technology, which invests in IT businesses, and the real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate.

"Invalda INVL stopped implementing the trading guidelines for shares of INVL Baltic Real Estate and INVL Technology because a decision was adopted at meetings of those companies' shareholders held today that the companies themselves can conduct buy-backs of their own shares on the market, seeking in that way to increase return directly for their investors," Darius Šulnis, President of Invalda INVL, said.

Both INVL Technology and INVL Baltic Real Estate are managed by the Invalda INVL subsidiary INVL Asset Management.

Invalda INVL invests its own funds in the products that INVL manages alongside the clients of the group's companies and, according to Darius Šulnis, intends to retain its existing holdings in INVL Baltic Real Estate and INVL Technology.

Invalda INVL is a leading asset management group that is open, growing and investing, and creates wellbeing for people through its work. The group's companies, operating in Lithuania and Latvia, provide services to over 240 thousand individual and institutional regional and international clients who have entrusted the Invalda INVL group with more than EUR 1.2 billion of assets for management in a variety of asset classes, including pension and mutual funds, individual portfolios, private equity and other alternative investments.

The shares of Invalda INVL have traded on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange since 1995.

Disclaimer

Invalda Invl AB published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 13:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
