Invalda Invl AB, formerly Invalda LT AB, is a Lithuania-based investment company. The Company's main investments are in asset management, agriculture, facility management, real estate, bank activities. It principally focuses on such activities as roads and bridges construction, pharmacy, furniture manufacture, real estate, agricultural and information technology sectors. Asset management segment provides investment-related services to investors and third parties. The Company's subsidiaries include UAB INVL Asset Management, INVL Life UAB, UAB INVL Farmland Management, IPAS INVL Asset Management, and others.