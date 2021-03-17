Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AB NASDAQ VILNIUS  >  Invalda INVL, AB    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL, AB

(IVL1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invalda INVL : InMedica acquires a medical clinic in Telšiai

03/17/2021 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The chain of medical clinics InMedica, an investment of INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, has completed the acquisition of Telšių sveikata UAB, a medical clinic operating in Telšiai. The clinic, which provides primary healthcare services, will be integrated into the InMedica network and will strengthen cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and traumatology services provided to patients in Telšiai.

Commenting on the acquisition, the CEO of InMedica Kęstutis Broniukaitis has previously stated that the private medical market in Lithuania is small and very fragmented, it is therefore difficult for clinics to invest in state-of-the-art, service-enhancing solutions, this as a result encourages mergers of private clinics.
According to K. Broniukaitis, 'When integrating the clinic in Telšiai into the InMedica network, efforts will be made to streamline business processes and, taking into account the needs of patients, to attract strong specialists in cardiology, neurology and endocrinology. The first specialists will come to Telšiai to work from other clinics that belong to the InMedica network'.
It is planned that after the acquisition the clinic in Telšiai will provide patients with better opportunities for treatment and preventive examination of cardiological diseases according to the preventive cardiological programme. Patients will be provided with the opportunity to consult with neurologists and endocrinologists, the provision of orthopedic-traumatology services will be expanded - the clinic will be able to perform pain-relieving and joint regeneration injections, and PRP procedures for the treatment of ligaments.
Telšių sveikata UAB has 52 employees and almost 10 thousand registered patients. In 2019 the clinic's turnover was 1.4 million euros. InMedica acquired 100 percent of the clinic's shares from its founder, family doctor Alvydas Rimašauskas.
To date, InMedica has invested in five clinics in western Lithuania: the Avimeda Group in Klaipėda and four clinics in the Tauragė district. Telšių sveikata became the 25th clinic in InMedica's network, including 8 clinics in Vilnius, 7 clinics in Kaunas and 10 clinics in other Lithuanian cities.
About InMedica
The network of medical clinics InMedica provides diagnostics, outpatient treatment, surgery, dentistry and other medical services. InMedica Group consists of 19 family medicine centres, 3 broad-profile, 1 specialized cardiology clinic, 2 walk-in clinics and 3 laboratories. In 2019 a modern day-surgery centre started its activities in the Santariškės medical town.
In 2020 InMedica Group had more than 750 employees and provided healthcare services to more than 90,000 registered patients. In 2020 the Group received revenue of EUR 12.7 million. Since February 2019 70% of the shares of InMedica are owned by INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, the largest private equity investment fund in the Baltic States, through its subsidiary BSGF Sanus.
About INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund
INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund with its total size of €165m is the largest private equity fund in the Baltics with the European Investment Fund (EIF) acting as its anchor investor. The EIF, which is a part of the European Investment Bank, has committed €30m with the support of the European Fund for Strategic Investments, a key element of the Investment Plan for Europe (or the 'Junker Plan'), as well as allocating resources from the Baltic Innovation Fund, the 'fund of funds' initiative developed in cooperation with the governments of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. This aims to increase capital investment in high growth potential small and medium-sized enterprises in the Baltic States.
The Fund seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of companies, targeting majority or significant minority stake deals and writing tickets of €10m to €30m, that showcase high growth potential and the ability to compete on a truly global basis. The Fund is focused on the Baltic States and the neighbouring regions of Poland, Scandinavia and Central Europe specifically. The Fund so far has invested in four companies within the healthcare, civil engineering and environment management (plastic recycling and waste management) sectors respectively.
The Fund is managed by one of Lithuania's leading asset management companies INVL Asset Management, which is part of the Invalda INVL group. The group's companies manage pension and mutual funds, alternative investments, individual portfolios, private equity assets, and other financial instruments. Over 200,000 clients in Lithuania and Latvia and international investors at the end of 2019 have entrusted the group with more than €1.2bn of assets under management. Active since 1991 and with a solid track record, Invalda INVL boasts 30 years of experience in managing private equity assets in the Baltic countries and CEE landscape while developing companies into best-in-class market leaders.

Disclaimer

Invalda Invl AB published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INVALDA INVL, AB
01:38aINVALDA INVL  : InMedica acquires a medical clinic in Telšiai
PU
01:33aINVALDA INVL  : INVL Baltic Real Estate earned a net profit of EUR 5.42 million ..
PU
01:32aINVALDA INVL  : Despite a turbulent 2020, the Lithuanian Investment Index rose 6..
PU
02/03INVALDA INVL  : Giorgi Shagidze approved as new CEO by MAIB's Supervisory Board
PU
01/22INVALDA INVL  : Serghei Cebotari concludes his activity as Moldova Agroindbank C..
PU
01/15INVALDA INVL  : Procedure for INVL Baltic Real Estate share buy-back approved
PU
01/11INVALDA INVL  : InMedica signs an agreement to acquire a clinic in Telšia..
PU
01/04INVALDA INVL  : will trade shares of INVL Technology and INVL Baltic Real Estate..
PU
2020INVALDA INVL  : InMedica continues expanding in western Lithuania – has ac..
PU
2020INVALDA INVL  : investor's calendar for 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 32,0 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net income 2019 20,8 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net cash 2019 5,85 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,84x
Yield 2019 11,8%
Capitalization 107 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,04x
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 501
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart INVALDA INVL, AB
Duration : Period :
Invalda INVL, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darius ulnis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raimondas Rajeckas Chief Financial Officer
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Indre Mieikyte Director
Vytautas Plunksnis Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVALDA INVL, AB21.05%128
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED15.80%31 457
KINNEVIK AB-1.84%13 455
LIFCO AB (PUBL)9.63%9 223
SOMFY SA4.33%5 925
DUBAI INVESTMENTS PJSC11.03%1 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ