Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Invalda INVL, AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL, AB

(IVL1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05/18 08:35:25 am EDT
12.60 EUR    0.00%
02:01aInvalda INVL sold the Inservis group
GL
05/12INVALDA INVL, AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/11Information about shares issued by Invalda INVL and votes granted
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invalda INVL sold the Inservis group

05/19/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invalda INVL, one of the Baltic region’s largest asset management groups successfully closed Inservis group sale to Civinity Group transaction, that was signed on 28 December 2021. Closing was completed after the Competition Council clearance was obtained and other conditions precedent were fulfilled. The Inservis group consists of Inservis UAB, Priemestis UAB, Jurita UAB and Inservis SIA. 100% of shares were sold to Civinity for a total price of EUR 7.2 million.

The Inservis group provides facility management services for public and residential buildings, including administration, utilities, maintenance and other facility management services. The Inservis group operates in Lithuania and Latvia. The managed area of non-residential premises exceeds 2.4 million square meters, and the area of serviced residential premises is close to 740 thousand square meters.

“Inservis is a profitable company, that was established in 2003. We’re selling it to an experienced, specialized facility management player, which should open new opportunities for the team and the business to grow. The business that we are selling is not sizeable at Invalda INVL group, we will continue focusing on asset management, that remains core business for us” Darius Šulnis, the President of Invalda INVL, says.

“We are happy with the professional management team that was brought by the company’s CEO. We believe that Civinity group will further boost managements’ expertise and experience ensuring that clients are getting top level services,” Nerijus Drobavičius, Chairman of the Board of the Inservis group, says.

Turnover of Inservis group was EUR 9.11 million in 2021, the Group employed 320 employees at the year-end.

Inservis group will be combined with the Civinity group, which currently provides facility management services to its customers in the Baltic countries and UK. The acquisition will increase total facility management area of the combined group by 25% up to 12.5 million sq. m. The acquisition will as well enlarge the geographical coverage of the group and will allow Civinity to strengthen its cleaning services business. The group companies will continue to operate under two names: Inservis and Civinity.

“We’re delighted with the team that is joining Civinity. Sharing the best practices of both companies will let us further improve services that we provide to our clients. By combining the forces of Civinity and Inservis, we are consistently implementing our expansion, optimizing the businesses and adding value to the cities and people. We’re digitalizing and simplifying all the routines related to real estate, its environment and management,” Deividas Jacka, CEO and shareholders of Civinity group, says.

The seller was represented in the transaction by the financial advisory firm Oaklins.

About Invalda INVL

Invalda INVL is a leading asset management group which is open and growing, invests with clients, and creates well-being for people through its work. The group’s companies, which operate in Lithuania and Latvia, serve over 260 000 individual and institutional clients from the region and abroad. Those clients have entrusted the Invalda INVL group with EUR 1.6 billion of assets for management in a variety of asset classes, including pension and mutual funds, individual portfolios, and private equity and other alternative investments.

The shares of Invalda INVL have traded on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange since 1995.

About Civinity

Civinity is one of the largest facility management and engineering solutions groups in the Baltics. The company unites more than 33 companies that maintain 5,6 million square meters of residential and have installed several thousand engineering systems in different European cities. The Civinity team employs 1,600 people in Lithuania, Latvia and the United Kingdom. In 2021, Civinity’s revenue amounted to EUR 48.629 million and EBITDA to EUR 1.726 million. In October 2021, Civinity successfully issued EUR 8 million denominated bonds.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL
E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com


All news about INVALDA INVL, AB
02:01aInvalda INVL sold the Inservis group
GL
05/12INVALDA INVL, AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/11Information about shares issued by Invalda INVL and votes granted
GL
05/11A new wording of Articles of Association of Invalda INVL has been registered. The issue..
GL
05/06Notification on transactions in the issuer's securities
GL
05/06Notification on transactions in the issuer's securities
AQ
05/02Chairman of the Board of Invalda INVL was elected
GL
05/02Chairman of the Board of Invalda INVL was elected
AQ
05/02Invalda INVL, AB Elects Tomas Bubinas to the Board
CI
04/30Ex-day of dividends allocated by the shareholders' meeting of Invalda INVL held on 30/0..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 149 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 11,0%
Chart INVALDA INVL, AB
Duration : Period :
Invalda INVL, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darius ulnis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raimondas Rajeckas Chief Financial Officer
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Indre Mieikyte Director
Vytautas Plunksnis Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVALDA INVL, AB-25.88%156
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-18.84%56 871
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.24%27 086
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-12.59%13 172
HAL TRUST-8.50%12 183
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.79%10 891