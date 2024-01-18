Official INVALDA INVL, AB press release

INVL Asset Management, the leading Baltic alternative asset manager, has established a new fund of funds intended for informed investors which will invest in funds of Brookfield Asset Management. These funds, managed by one of the world’s largest real estate management companies, currently manage more than USD 7.9 billion of assets in the United States and Western Europe.

“We’re the only fund in the Baltics offering local informed investors the exceptional opportunity to put money into funds managed by some of the world’s largest and most experienced real estate managers. For local investors who like to invest in real estate, this is also a chance to diversify their investments geographically,” says Paulius Žurauskas, CEO of INVL Asset Management, which launched the new INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I.

INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I will directly invest in the Brookfield Asset Management funds which invest the capital raised from their investors into commercial and residential properties in major cities in the US and Europe that meet the requirements of the core plus investment strategy, and that offer stable income and consistent value growth.

NYSE-listed Brookfield Asset Management together with its subsidiaries had assets under management of over USD 850 billion at the start of 2024. That includes USD 272 billion of real estate under management, ranking the company third in the world for total real estate assets. The Brookfield Group employs about 1,000 professionals who work directly with investments, including about 290 dedicated solely to real estate investments.

According to Mr. Žurauskas, in managing the INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I, INVL Asset Management will evaluate funds managed by other global real estate fund managers as well and will also invest the resources of the open-ended fund of funds in other funds with similar strategies that invest in the US.

The launch of the INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I also marks the start of the distribution of its units. The INVL Family Office is distributing the fund’s units in Lithuania and plans to later distribute them to investors in Latvia and Estonia as well. The minimum investment amount is USD 145,000. The duration of the fund is unlimited. The INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I targets an average annual net return of 10%.

INVL Asset Management’s new INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I open-ended fund for informed investors began its activities after the Bank of Lithuania approved the fund’s rules.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Paulius Žurauskas, CEO of INVL Asset Management

paulius.zurauskas@invl.com