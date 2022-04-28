Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Invalda INVL, AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL, AB

(IVL1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04/27 04:35:03 am EDT
12.40 EUR   -0.80%
02:13aThe Board of Invalda INVL proposed to allocate dividends for the year 2021
GL
02:13aThe Board of Invalda INVL proposed to allocate dividends for the year 2021
GL
02:12aA new draft resolution on item No. 4 and editorial revision on item No. 10 of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting of Invalda INVL to be held on 30 April 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Board of Invalda INVL proposed to allocate dividends for the year 2021

04/28/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 27 April 2022, the Board of Invalda INVL, having assessed the need for future investments as well as receivable dividends and other cash flows, decided to propose to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the company to be held on 30 April 2022 to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.65 per share for the year 2021, when the total number of shares entitling to dividends is 11,749,032. The total amount allocated for dividends would then be EUR 7,637 thousand. If the increase of the share capital is registered before the shareholders' rights accounting day (13 May 2022), EUR 0.65 per share would also be paid for the newly issued shares. In this case, the amount allocated for dividends would increase to EUR 7,682 thousand.

Considering that on 8 April 2022 the Board of Invalda INVL has approved another draft profit distribution, both draft profit distribution proposals will be put to the vote at the shareholders' meeting, and the shareholders will vote “for” or “against” only on one of the proposals.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL
E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about INVALDA INVL, AB
02:13aThe Board of Invalda INVL proposed to allocate dividends for the year 2021
GL
02:13aThe Board of Invalda INVL proposed to allocate dividends for the year 2021
GL
02:12aA new draft resolution on item No. 4 and editorial revision on item No. 10 of the agend..
GL
02:09aThe shareholders' rights accounting day for the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting o..
GL
04/27INVALDA INVL : INVL Baltic Farmland will pay EUR 775 000 of dividends to...
PU
04/27INVALDA INVL : Litagra Group acquired agricultural company Noragra
PU
04/12INVALDA INVL : INVL Baltic Real Estate will pay EUR 1 million of dividends...
PU
04/08INVALDA INVL : earned more than EUR 210 million for group...
PU
04/08Audited results of Invalda INVL Group for 2021
GL
04/08Audited results of Invalda INVL Group for 2021
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16,7 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net income 2020 5,33 M 5,62 M 5,62 M
Net cash 2020 5,44 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 146 M 154 M 154 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 490
Free-Float 11,0%
Chart INVALDA INVL, AB
Duration : Period :
Invalda INVL, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darius ulnis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raimondas Rajeckas Chief Financial Officer
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Indre Mieikyte Director
Vytautas Plunksnis Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVALDA INVL, AB-27.06%154
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-14.79%60 584
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.95%26 779
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-10.04%13 580
HAL TRUST-4.94%12 666
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.60%10 588