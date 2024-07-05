The Board of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL (identification code 121304349, the registered address Gynėjų str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania), taking into account the public joint stock company Invalda INVL has formed and not realised the reserve for the purchase of own shares which is equal to EUR 9,888 thousand and considering the Resolution of the General Shareholders meeting held on 30 April 2024, initiates the purchase of own ordinary registered EUR 0.29 (twenty nine euro cents) nominal value shares. The acquisition will be implemented through the market of official offer of Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. It was decided to start the purchase of shares after the end of the prohibited trading period and after the announcement of the company's interim results for the 6 months of 2024.

Purchase conditions:

Share purchase starts on 2 September 2024.

Share purchase ends on 6 September 2024.

The maximum number of shares to be purchased is 67,430 units.

Maximum purchase price is EUR 1 million (one million euros)

The maximum purchase price of shares is EUR 14.83 per share (value of consolidated equity per share as of 31 December 2023).

The purchase price of the shares shall be determined by the Dutch auction principle, i.e. transactions shall be executed at a single price.

Additional information:

Invalda INVL, the leading Baltic asset management group, will seek to buy back its own shares, using EUR 1 million from its accumulated reserves. The maximum purchase price will be EUR 14.83 per share, however, the buy-back will be carried out through Dutch auction tender, which may result in a lower price in the event of a higher supply.

According to the decision of the Management Board of Invalda INVL, the buy-back of own shares will take place on 2-6 September 2024, following the publication of the company's interim results for the first half of this year. The maximum number of Invalda INVL shares to be acquired is 67,430 units (or 0.55% of the share capital) and the maximum acquisition price is the value of the consolidated equity per share at the end of 2023. In the event of an oversubscription, 67,430 shares offered at the lowest price will be purchased according to the Dutch auction principle, with all sellers receiving the same price as determined by the stock exchange algorithm.

Before the announcement of the buy-back, the price of Invalda INVL’s shares on the stock exchange was EUR 14.00.

“The purpose of the share buy-back is to reduce the share capital of Invalda INVL by cancelling the shares acquired by the company and to meet the obligations related with employee stock options. It is also an additional opportunity for investors wishing to realise all or part of their shares", says Darius Šulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL.

The shareholders of Invalda INVL made the decision to buy back its own shares at a meeting held on 30 April of this year. Currently, the company has accumulated a reserve of EUR 9.888 million euros for the purchase of its own shares.



The person authorised to provide additional information:

Darius Šulnis

CEO of Invalda INVL

E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com