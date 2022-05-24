Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Inventec Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2356   TW0002356003

INVENTEC CORPORATION

(2356)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
25.60 TWD   -1.35%
04:58aINVENTEC : The company is invited to attend BOA 2022 Innovative China Conference.
PU
05/13Inventec Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28INVENTEC : Acquire factory in Tainan technology industrial park.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inventec : The company is invited to attend BOA 2022 Innovative China Conference.

05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: INVENTEC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 16:50:44
Subject 
 The company is invited to attend BOA 2022
Innovative China Conference.
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/31
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Business operation update
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Inventec Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 08:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 18 752 M 18 752 M
Net income 2022 6 058 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2022 33 100 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 91 839 M 3 105 M 3 105 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 40 333
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart INVENTEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inventec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVENTEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 25,60 TWD
Average target price 25,10 TWD
Spread / Average Target -1,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yung Tsai Wu General Manager
Chin Pao Yu Head-Finance & Accounting, Deputy General Manager
Tung Hua Cho Chairman
Chang-Pang Chang Independent Director
Jui-Lung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTEC CORPORATION2.61%3 105
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-20.27%9 840
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-9.58%9 404
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-8.26%3 270
ACER INCORPORATED-8.54%2 826
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-19.93%901