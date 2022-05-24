Inventec : The company is invited to attend BOA 2022 Innovative China Conference.
05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: INVENTEC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/24
Time of announcement
16:50:44
Subject
The company is invited to attend BOA 2022
Innovative China Conference.
Date of events
2022/05/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/31
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Business operation update
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None