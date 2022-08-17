Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Inventec Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2356   TW0002356003

INVENTEC CORPORATION

(2356)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
24.15 TWD    0.00%
24.15 TWD    0.00%
Inventec : is invited to attend Nomura Asia Tech Conference.

08/17/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: INVENTEC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 15:50:40
Subject 
 Inventec  is invited to attend Nomura Asia
Tech Conference.
Date of events 2022/08/24 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Business operation update
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Inventec Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 554 B 18 473 M 18 473 M
Net income 2022 6 017 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2022 33 409 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 5,88%
Capitalization 86 638 M 2 888 M 2 888 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 40 333
Free-Float 71,2%
Managers and Directors
Yung Tsai Wu General Manager
Chin Pao Yu Head-Finance & Accounting, Deputy General Manager
Tung Hua Cho Chairman
Chang-Pang Chang Independent Director
Jui-Lung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTEC CORPORATION-3.21%2 888
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-17.21%9 991
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-13.62%8 820
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-7.02%3 259
ACER INCORPORATED-27.26%2 195
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-18.31%929