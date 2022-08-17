Inventec : is invited to attend Nomura Asia Tech Conference.
08/17/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Provided by: INVENTEC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/17
Time of announcement
15:50:40
Subject
Inventec is invited to attend Nomura Asia
Tech Conference.
Date of events
2022/08/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Business operation update
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
