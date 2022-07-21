Half-Year Review of Inventiva's Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux
Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), July 21, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:
Cash: € 316,759.75
Number of shares: 100,139
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 993
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 636
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 152,845 shares for € 1,470,441.72
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 98,168 shares for € 1,025,659.18
At the last half-year report as of December 31, 2021, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:
Cash: € 761,542.29
Number of shares: 45,462
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,253
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,425
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 209,935 shares for € 2,438,368.87
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 211,076 shares for € 2,510,782.11
When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
Cash: € 163,510.42
Number of shares: 34,063
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
993
152,845
1,470,441.72
636
98,168
1,025,659.18
03/01/2022
8
1,000
11,800.00
12
2,471
29,553.16
04/01/2022
33
4,501
53,336.85
11
2,000
24,160.00
05/01/2022
20
1,950
22,542.00
2
500
5,850.00
06/01/2022
3
49
563.50
-
-
-
07/01/2022
38
3,187
36,013.10
-
-
-
10/01/2022
30
3,999
43,709.07
-
-
-
11/01/2022
7
1,000
10,680.00
13
2,060
22,309.80
12/01/2022
12
2,000
22,160.00
9
3,440
38,872.00
13/01/2022
9
500
5,480.00
-
-
-
14/01/2022
5
1,500
16,380.00
21
1,614
17,931.54
17/01/2022
2
1,000
10,980.00
7
639
7,099.29
19/01/2022
3
222
2,442.00
-
-
-
20/01/2022
1
1
11.20
19
3,008
33,689.60
21/01/2022
8
1,234
13,771.44
6
203
2,285.78
24/01/2022
30
5,265
57,072.60
-
-
-
25/01/2022
1
1
10.54
-
-
-
26/01/2022
-
-
-
8
1,500
16,125.00
27/01/2022
3
1,000
10,680.00
5
500
5,400.00
28/01/2022
8
1,319
14,179.25
17
2,537
27,627.93
31/01/2022
15
1,932
20,614.44
9
2,000
21,560.00
01/02/2022
-
-
-
31
5,500
61,105.00
02/02/2022
-
-
-
8
1,000
11,800.00
03/02/2022
10
2,000
22,720.00
11
827
9,436.07
04/02/2022
4
501
5,691.36
24
1,565
17,966.20
07/02/2022
3
500
5,750.00
9
2,000
23,340.00
08/02/2022
3
501
5,811.60
17
3,000
35,580.00
09/02/2022
7
1,501
17,666.77
16
1,500
17,880.00
10/02/2022
-
-
-
1
50
598.00
11/02/2022
8
542
6,449.80
4
950
11,381.00
14/02/2022
27
4,852
56,380.24
-
-
-
15/02/2022
4
500
5,530.00
-
-
-
16/02/2022
4
500
5,550.00
3
501
5,641.26
17/02/2022
25
2,501
27,511.00
1
422
4,709.52
18/02/2022
4
1,000
10,860.00
12
2,185
23,947.60
21/02/2022
31
3,546
38,119.50
-
-
-
22/02/2022
23
3,648
37,428.48
5
755
7,776.50
23/02/2022
-
-
-
40
4,245
44,827.20
24/02/2022
31
5,306
53,272.24
2
155
1,612.00
25/02/2022
-
-
-
36
4,345
45,622.50
28/02/2022
4
500
5,250.00
7
3,500
38,360.00
01/03/2022
6
1,749
19,169.04
10
2,109
23,768.43
02/03/2022
16
2,548
27,696.76
-
-
-
03/03/2022
11
1,842
19,506.78
-
-
-
04/03/2022
16
2,058
21,403.20
-
-
-
07/03/2022
27
5,430
52,671.00
10
2,500
24,750.00
08/03/2022
5
1,501
14,964.97
8
2,501
25,760.30
09/03/2022
6
1,000
9,950.00
2
548
5,540.28
10/03/2022
-
-
-
3
500
5,050.00
11/03/2022
6
1,000
9,950.00
-
-
-
14/03/2022
4
1,500
15,060.00
6
500
5,050.00
15/03/2022
17
2,500
24,575.00
1
23
227.70
16/03/2022
6
500
5,000.00
11
1,977
19,849.08
17/03/2022
8
1,000
10,100.00
7
1,452
14,955.60
18/03/2022
4
500
5,050.00
1
94
958.80
21/03/2022
4
1,000
10,000.00
2
407
4,192.10
22/03/2022
5
251
2,530.08
14
1,999
20,409.79
23/03/2022
3
500
5,150.00
2
500
5,200.00
24/03/2022
6
500
5,100.00
-
-
-
25/03/2022
12
926
9,454.46
2
260
2,678.00
28/03/2022
4
500
5,095.00
4
548
5,638.92
29/03/2022
2
501
5,110.20
14
2,457
25,307.10
30/03/2022
3
311
3,234.40
3
495
5,148.00
31/03/2022
11
542
5,631.38
-
-
-
01/04/2022
8
1,234
12,685.52
-
-
-
04/04/2022
5
598
6,099.60
6
1,000
10,320.00
05/04/2022
1
228
2,325.60
2
500
5,150.00
06/04/2022
1
137
1,397.40
1
6
61.80
07/04/2022
3
500
5,100.00
3
170
1,751.00
08/04/2022
5
473
4,777.30
2
2
20.40
11/04/2022
1
485
4,898.50
8
998
10,179.60
12/04/2022
10
1,000
10,150.00
3
867
8,886.75
13/04/2022
17
1,599
15,910.05
-
-
-
14/04/2022
17
1,500
14,655.00
1
100
990.00
19/04/2022
-
-
-
2
500
4,900.00
20/04/2022
1
1
9.70
20
1,500
14,850.00
21/04/2022
2
6
59.28
6
500
5,000.00
22/04/2022
5
495
4,900.50
-
-
-
25/04/2022
20
1,782
17,231.94
1
7
69.30
26/04/2022
11
2,401
22,425.34
-
-
-
27/04/2022
6
2,005
17,984.85
-
-
-
28/04/2022
1
20
180.00
8
1,250
11,400.00
29/04/2022
-
-
-
7
2,000
18,500.00
02/05/2022
4
500
4,600.00
11
550
5,120.50
03/05/2022
3
150
1,392.00
-
-
-
05/05/2022
2
102
938.40
1
450
4,230.00
06/05/2022
6
898
8,315.48
-
-
-
09/05/2022
14
1,980
17,919.00
-
-
-
11/05/2022
10
2,544
22,387.20
9
1,316
11,962.44
12/05/2022
10
1,207
10,452.62
-
-
-
13/05/2022
6
678
5,810.46
2
802
7,009.48
16/05/2022
8
1,291
10,973.50
-
-
-
17/05/2022
4
1,012
8,551.40
7
1,500
12,900.00
18/05/2022
-
-
-
9
1,131
10,031.97
19/05/2022
-
-
-
5
619
5,614.33
20/05/2022
2
251
2,233.90
3
500
4,500.00
23/05/2022
3
1,499
13,341.10
4
250
2,262.50
24/05/2022
4
275
2,420.00
1
500
4,450.00
25/05/2022
-
-
-
2
400
3,560.00
26/05/2022
1
500
4,450.00
3
500
4,500.00
27/05/2022
16
2,488
21,645.60
-
-
-
30/05/2022
3
1,000
8,550.00
1
1
8.80
31/05/2022
7
750
6,435.00
3
849
7,386.30
01/06/2022
-
-
-
4
500
4,300.00
02/06/2022
9
500
4,300.00
2
152
1,322.40
03/06/2022
15
1,200
10,224.00
2
149
1,296.30
06/06/2022
3
600
5,100.00
1
1
8.60
07/06/2022
1
1
8.51
3
189
1,625.40
08/06/2022
4
150
1,282.50
4
411
3,538.71
09/06/2022
3
655
5,619.90
-
-
-
10/06/2022
8
845
7,233.20
3
500
4,350.00
13/06/2022
21
2,488
20,501.12
-
-
-
14/06/2022
21
4,100
32,267.00
-
-
-
15/06/2022
5
1,500
11,220.00
-
-
-
16/06/2022
10
3,000
21,540.00
-
-
-
17/06/2022
3
1,000
7,000.00
1
500
3,600.00
20/06/2022
7
1,000
7,000.00
3
971
6,942.65
21/06/2022
1
500
3,550.00
3
180
1,299.60
22/06/2022
16
4,500
30,375.00
1
500
3,500.00
23/06/2022
8
1,000
6,650.00
-
-
-
24/06/2022
-
-
-
5
500
3,350.00
27/06/2022
10
2,000
12,960.00
4
500
3,400.00
28/06/2022
7
2,500
15,325.00
1
1
6.50
29/06/2022
18
6,000
34,260.00
1
500
2,950.00
30/06/2022
-
-
-
1
4
22.80
About Inventiva
Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.
The Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases that resulted in the discovery of the drug candidate cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORγ inverse agonist which is being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial, led by AbbVie, in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.
The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.
Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, forecasts and estimates with respect to Inventiva’s pre-clinical programs and clinical trials, including recruitment, screening and enrolment for those trials, including LEGEND, clinical trial data releases and publications, the information, insights and impacts that may be gathered from clinical trials, including LEGEND, the potential therapeutic benefits of lanifibranor in combination with empagliflozin, the design of trials, including LEGEND, pipeline and preclinical and clinical development plans, milestone payments, royalties and product sales, future activities, expectations, plans, growth and prospects of Inventiva and the sufficiency of Inventiva’s cash resources and cash runway. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “plans”, “designed”, “hopefully” and “continue” and similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Future events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the clinical trial results will be available on their anticipated timeline, that future clinical trials will be initiated as anticipated, that product candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals, or that any of the anticipated milestones by Inventiva or its partners will be reached on their expected timeline, or at all. Actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates, due to a number of factors, including that Inventiva is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no historical product revenues, Inventiva has incurred significant losses since inception, Inventiva has a limited operating history and has never generated any revenue from product sales, Inventiva will require additional capital to finance its operations, Inventiva's future success is dependent on the successful clinical development, regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of current and any future product candidates, preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results and the results of Inventiva's clinical trials may not support Inventiva's product candidate claims, Inventiva may encounter substantial delays in its clinical trials or Inventiva may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory authorities, enrolment and retention of patients in clinical trials is an expensive and time-consuming process and could be made more difficult or rendered impossible by multiple factors outside Inventiva's control, Inventiva's product candidates may cause adverse drug reactions or have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, or limit their commercial potential, Inventiva faces substantial competition and Inventiva’s business, and preclinical studies and clinical development programs and timelines, its financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related impacts and potential impacts on the initiation, enrolment and completion of Inventiva’s clinical trials on anticipated timelines. Given these risks and uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.
Please refer to the Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 11, 2022 and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2022 for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties.
All information in this press release is as of the date of the release. Except as required by law, Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above.