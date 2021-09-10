Inventiva : 2021 First-Half Financial Results Presentation

Daix (France), September 10, 2021 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company's first- half financial results for 2021 on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

