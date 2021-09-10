Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Inventiva
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVA   FR0013233012

INVENTIVA

(IVA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 09/10 09:30:19 am
11.86 EUR   -0.34%
09:12aINVENTIVA : 2021 First-Half Financial Results Presentation
PU
09:00aINVENTIVA : 2021 First-Half Financial Results Presentation
GL
09/09INVENTIVA : Begins Late-Stage Study of Liver Disease Drug
MT
Inventiva : 2021 First-Half Financial Results Presentation

09/10/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Daix (France), September 10, 2021 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company's first- half financial results for 2021 on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Inventiva SA published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2,07 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
Net income 2021 -44,4 M -52,5 M -52,5 M
Net cash 2021 71,8 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 460 M 543 M 544 M
EV / Sales 2021 188x
EV / Sales 2022 211x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 72,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,90 €
Average target price 27,54 €
Spread / Average Target 131%
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Cren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Volatier Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Pierre Broqua Director, Deputy CEO & Chief Scientific Officer
Michael P. Cooreman Chief Medical Officer
Chris Buyse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTIVA1.54%543
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.20%88 531
BIONTECH SE331.04%84 866
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.74%67 175
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.40%64 079
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.42%48 796