Inventiva : 2022 First-Half Financial Results Presentation

PRESS RELEASE

Inventiva announces the schedule of publication and presentation of its 2022 Half-Year Financial Results

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), September 7, 2022 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the "Company"), a clinical-stagebiopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholicsteatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company's 2022 half-yearfinancial results on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Inventiva's 2022 half-year financial results will be published on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 4:00 pm (New York), 10:00 pm (Paris).

Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, Pierre Broqua, Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder of Inventiva, Jean Volatier, Chief Financial Officer of Inventiva, and Michael Cooreman, Chief Medical Officer of Inventiva, will hold a conference call in English, followed by a Q&A session, on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:00 am (New York), 2:00 pm (Paris).

The conference call and the slides of the presentation will be webcast live at: https://edge.media- server.com/mmc/p/v5uzhkr8and also available on Inventiva's onwards in the "Investors" - "Financial results" section.

In order to receive the conference access information necessary to join the conference call, it is required to

register in advance using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3a0c8ee6960a4b7a9db4026550ff3f51.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering (dial-in number and access code).

A replay of the conference call and the presentation will be available after the event at: http://inventivapharma.com/investors/financial-results-presentations/.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva's lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

The Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases that resulted in the discovery of the drug candidate cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORγ inverse agonist which is being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial, led by AbbVie, in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Inventiva's pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) VI patients. As part of Inventiva's decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program.

1