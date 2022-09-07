Log in
    IVA   FR0013233012

INVENTIVA

(IVA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-07 am EDT
4.150 EUR   -5.90%
Inventiva : 2022 First-Half Financial Results Presentation

09/07/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Inventiva announces the schedule of publication and presentation of its 2022 Half-Year Financial Results

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), September 7, 2022 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the "Company"), a clinical-stagebiopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholicsteatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company's 2022 half-yearfinancial results on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Inventiva's 2022 half-year financial results will be published on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 4:00 pm (New York), 10:00 pm (Paris).

Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, Pierre Broqua, Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder of Inventiva, Jean Volatier, Chief Financial Officer of Inventiva, and Michael Cooreman, Chief Medical Officer of Inventiva, will hold a conference call in English, followed by a Q&A session, on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:00 am (New York), 2:00 pm (Paris).

The conference call and the slides of the presentation will be webcast live at: https://edge.media- server.com/mmc/p/v5uzhkr8and also available on Inventiva's onwards in the "Investors" - "Financial results" section.

In order to receive the conference access information necessary to join the conference call, it is required to

register in advance using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3a0c8ee6960a4b7a9db4026550ff3f51.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering (dial-in number and access code).

A replay of the conference call and the presentation will be available after the event at: http://inventivapharma.com/investors/financial-results-presentations/.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva's lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

The Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases that resulted in the discovery of the drug candidate cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORγ inverse agonist which is being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial, led by AbbVie, in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Inventiva's pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) VI patients. As part of Inventiva's decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program.

PRESS RELEASE

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA -

ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com.

Contacts

Inventiva

Brunswick Group

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Pascaline Clerc

Tristan Roquet Montegon /

Patricia L. Bank

VP of Global External Affairs

Aude Lepreux / Matthieu Benoist

Investor relations

media@inventivapharma.com

Media relations

patti.bank@westwicke.com

+1 240 620 9175

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com

+1 415 513 1284

+33 1 53 96 83 83

Disclaimer

Inventiva SA published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 20:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1,83 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
Net income 2022 -73,5 M -73,2 M -73,2 M
Net Debt 2022 3,61 M 3,59 M 3,59 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 175 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2022 97,8x
EV / Sales 2023 67,2x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 77,2%
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Cren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Volatier Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Pierre Broqua Director, Chief Scientific Officer & Deputy CEO
Michael P. Cooreman Chief Medical Officer
Alice Roudot-Ketelers Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTIVA-62.44%184
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.70%79 451
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.13%71 598
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-9.11%61 362
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.96%35 179
BIONTECH SE-46.25%33 678