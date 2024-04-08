Inventiva is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical need in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology. The group is developing two drug candidates - lanifibranor and odiparcil - in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (« NASH ») and mucopolysaccharidosis (« MPS ») respectively, as well as a portfolio of several programs in the preclinical stage. Lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial « NATiV3 » for the treatment of patients with MASH/NASH and Odiparcil is currently in Phase IIa for the treatment of type VI MPS. As part of Inventiva's decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of Lanifibranor, it suspended clinical efforts relating to Odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Meanwhile, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology drug candidate for the Hippo signaling pathway.